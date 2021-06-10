DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DOVRE GROUP PLC

Dovre Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting held today on June 10, 2021, adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year ending on December 31, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting also decided on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors, the election of the auditor, the authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company’s own shares and on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of other special rights entitling to shares.

Payment of dividend

In accordance with the Board´s proposal, the Annual General Meeting decided that a dividend of EUR 0.01 per share to be paid for the financial year 2020. The dividend is paid to a shareholder who, on the dividend record date June 14, 2021 is registered as a shareholder in the Company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2021.

Remuneration report for 2020

In accordance with the Board´s proposal, the Annual General Meeting decided the remuneration report for the financial year of 2020.



Composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors





The Annual General Meeting decided that the number of Board members be set at four (4). Svein Stavelin, Ilari Koskelo, Antti Manninen and Kristine Larneng were re-elected as members of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the chairman of the Board is paid EUR 35,000, the vice chairman of the Board EUR 25,000, and each other member of the Board EUR 22,000 per year. The annual compensation is to be paid in cash. In addition, reasonable travel expenses are also compensated.

Auditor





The Annual General Meeting elected the Authorized Public Accountant entity BDO Oy as the Company's auditor. BDO Oy has informed that Authorized Public Accountant Ari Lehto will be the principal auditor. The auditor’s fee shall be paid according to the approved invoice of the auditor.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to d ecide on the repurchase of the C ompany’ s own shares





The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company’s own shares on the following conditions: the Board is entitled to decide on repurchase of a maximum of 10 100 000 of the Company's own shares, which shall be repurchased in deviation from the proportion to the holdings of the shareholders using the non-restricted equity and acquired through trading at the regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the share price prevailing at the time of acquisition. This number of shares corresponds to approximately a maximum of 9.5% of the total number of shares in the Company. The shares may be repurchased in order to be used as consideration in possible acquisitions or other arrangements related to the Company’s business, to finance investments or as part of the Company’s incentive program or to be held, otherwise conveyed or cancelled by the Company. The Board of Directors shall decide on other matters related to the repurchase of the Company’s own shares. This repurchase authorization is valid until June 30, 2022 and revokes earlier repurchase authorizations.