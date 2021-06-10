AGM Statement

At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 10 June 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 99.93% 0.07% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 97.21% 2.79% 3 To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company 99.26% 0.74% 4 To re-elect Martin Fiennes as a Director of the Company 99.21% 0.79% 5 To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company 99.37% 0.63% 6 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.49% 1.51% 7 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.21% 0.79% 8 Increase in Directors aggregate remuneration cap to provide capacity for succession planning 89.87% 10.13% 9 Authority to allot shares 98.14% 1.86% 10 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 96.51% 3.49% 11 Authority to purchase own shares 92.28% 7.72% 12 Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means 96.25% 3.75%



Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

10 June 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850