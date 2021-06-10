AGM Statement
KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 10 June 2021, the following resolutions were passed:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020
|99.93%
|0.07%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|97.21%
|2.79%
|3
|To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company
|99.26%
|0.74%
|4
|To re-elect Martin Fiennes as a Director of the Company
|99.21%
|0.79%
|5
|To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company
|99.37%
|0.63%
|6
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|98.49%
|1.51%
|7
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.21%
|0.79%
|8
|Increase in Directors aggregate remuneration cap to provide capacity for succession planning
|89.87%
|10.13%
|9
|Authority to allot shares
|98.14%
|1.86%
|10
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|96.51%
|3.49%
|11
|Authority to purchase own shares
|92.28%
|7.72%
|12
|Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means
|96.25%
|3.75%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.
10 June 2021
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
