 
checkAd

AGM Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 16:08  |  37   |   |   

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 10 June 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

    Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against
No Description % Votes Cast
1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 99.93% 0.07%
2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 97.21% 2.79%
3 To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company 99.26% 0.74%
4 To re-elect Martin Fiennes as a Director of the Company 99.21% 0.79%
5 To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company 99.37% 0.63%
6 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.49% 1.51%
7 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.21% 0.79%
8 Increase in Directors aggregate remuneration cap to provide capacity for succession planning 89.87% 10.13%
9 Authority to allot shares 98.14% 1.86%
10 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 96.51% 3.49%
11 Authority to purchase own shares 92.28% 7.72%
12 Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means 96.25% 3.75%

        
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

10 June 2021

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGM Statement KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45 At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 10 June 2021, the following resolutions were passed:   Votes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results
FDCTech appoints Warwick Kerridge as the new Chairman of the Board
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board