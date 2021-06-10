Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB

The Meeting commences – at 10 a.m. (registration starts at 9.45 a.m.).

The Meeting’s accounting day – 25 June 2021 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The meeting is convening on the initiative of the shareholder Sekenora Holdings Limited and by the decision of the Board of directors.

The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company proposed by the shareholder and approved by the Board of directors:

1. On non-execution (cancellation) of the decisions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company, dated 11 February 2021;

Draft decisions on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company proposed by the shareholder and approved by the Board of directors:

1.1. Not to execute (to cancel) the decision adopted regarding issue No. 1.1 of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company dated 11 February 2021, by which it was decided to initiate delisting of all the outstanding shares of the Company and to delist them from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius as well as not to continue the public offering thereof.

1.2. Not to execute (to cancel) the decisions adopted regarding issues No. 1.2, 1.3 and 2 of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company dated 11 February 2021, under which the order was detailed regarding submission of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius, determination of its price, as well as granting authorizations to the Manager of the Company (General Manager) in relation to the delisting of Company’s shares from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius.