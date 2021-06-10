 
checkAd

Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 16:07  |  59   |   |   

On 2 July 2021 the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB, the address of head office Pramonės str. 6, Alytus, the company code 249664610 (hereinafter, the “Company”) is convened (hereinafter, the “Meeting”).

 The place of the meeting –at AB “Snaige” office, at the address Kareiviu str. 6, Vilnius, Lithuania.

 The Meeting commences – at 10 a.m. (registration starts at 9.45 a.m.).

 The Meeting’s accounting day – 25 June 2021 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The meeting is convening on the initiative of the shareholder Sekenora Holdings Limited and by the decision of the Board of directors.

The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company proposed by the shareholder and approved by the Board of directors:
1.  On non-execution (cancellation) of the decisions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company, dated 11 February 2021;
Draft decisions on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company proposed by the shareholder and approved by the Board of directors:
1.1. Not to execute (to cancel) the decision adopted regarding issue No. 1.1 of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company dated 11 February 2021, by which it was decided to initiate delisting of all the outstanding shares of the Company and to delist them from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius as well as not to continue the public offering thereof.
1.2. Not to execute (to cancel) the decisions adopted regarding issues No. 1.2, 1.3 and 2 of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company dated 11 February 2021, under which the order was detailed regarding submission of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius, determination of its price, as well as granting authorizations to the Manager of the Company (General Manager) in relation to the delisting of Company’s shares from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB On 2 July 2021 the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB, the address of head office Pramonės str. 6, Alytus, the company code 249664610 (hereinafter, the “Company”) is convened (hereinafter, the “Meeting”).  The place of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results
FDCTech appoints Warwick Kerridge as the new Chairman of the Board
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board