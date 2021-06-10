El Pollo Loco Celebrates Father’s Day with $6,000 Custom Imperial Grill Giveaway

“This time last year, many families were forced to stay apart due to COVID-19 restrictions, so it’s no surprise that 2021’s most sought-after Father’s Day gift is to gather with family members in person and enjoy quality time together,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca said. “El Pollo Loco is offering special deals and giveaways to make meal planning easy and give dads the chance to step away from their grilling responsibilities so they can focus on spending time with family.”

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate dads and help them kick back and relax with their loved ones this Father’s Day, El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is offering a special Family Meal promotion, daily $20 e-gift card giveaways and the chance to win a $6,000 custom El Pollo Loco backyard Imperial Grill.

El Pollo Loco will be giving away $20 limited-edition Father’s Day e-gift cards throughout the week leading up to June 20. To win, customers simply have to follow El Pollo Loco on Instagram and tag a dad in the comments. At the end of the week, one lucky contestant will win the Ultimate Grilling Package, which includes a $6,000 custom El Pollo Loco backyard grill made by Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, the company that makes the grills that have been used to cook El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken for the past 41 years.

In addition to the giveaways, every $50 e-gift card purchase made between June 14 and June 20 will come with a free 8-piece Family Meal, and Loco Rewards members can purchase a 12-piece Family Meal for just $20 throughout Father’s Day weekend.

To purchase a limited-edition Father’s Day e-gift card, visit ElPolloLoco.com/Gift-Cards. For more information visit ElPolloLoco.com.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

About Imperial

Founded in Los Angeles in 1957 by Peter Spenuzza Sr., Imperial is now owned by Peter Spenuzza Jr. The company started by making broilers and griddles for regional steak houses. Today, Imperial manufactures a full line of high-quality USA-made commercial cooking equipment that is sold throughout the world to hotels, resorts, institutions and restaurant chains. For over 60 years, quality, performance and durability has remained the cornerstone of Imperial. For more information visit www.imperialrange.com and @imperialcommercialcooking on social media.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on TikTok: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosie Herzog

Edible

213-878-7867

rosie.herzog@edible-inc.com