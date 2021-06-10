 
The Hawthorne Gardening Company announces support for leading social justice organizations through The Hawthorne Social Justice Fund within The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

$2.5 million fund is dedicated to non-profit organizations working toward social justice reform within state regulated cannabis industries

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hawthorne Gardening Company (Hawthorne) today announced the first grantees of The Hawthorne Social Justice Fund within The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. These organizations are leading the charge with criminal and social justice reform for the cannabis industry. They include Last Prisoner Project, Marijuana Policy Project Foundation, Minorities for Medical Marijuana and United Returning Citizens. In addition, Hawthorne is funding the NuLeaf Project, an organization that provides direct support for minority cannabis entrepreneurs, through a corporate donation.

As North America’s leader in indoor and hydroponic growing supplies, Hawthorne has committed to use its influence and resources to help drive criminal justice reform related to cannabis prohibition and contribute to shaping a more equitable post prohibition cannabis industry.

“Our commitment to being a good company is what drove us to create The Hawthorne Social Justice Fund within The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. As we announced earlier this year, the fund was established with an initial investment of $2.5 million to support non-profit organizations with cannabis social justice missions,” said Chris Hagedorn, Executive Vice President and Division President of Hawthorne. “This fund deepens Hawthorne’s commitment to spark change as policy reform advances across the country and states address the legacy of racial inequity tied to cannabis prohibition. It is our promise to support programming that helps communities and individuals who have been negatively affected by the long standing and systemic inequality related to cannabis prohibition in the United States.”

The Hawthorne Social Justice Fund grantees were selected because of the powerful work they’re doing to address the negative impacts caused by the disproportionate number of cannabis-related arrests and incarcerations involving persons of color, to support minority entrepreneurs and to increase investments in minority communities.

“We are proud to be a partner of The Hawthorne Social Justice Fund. As legalization continues to gain traction across the country, we believe it is crucial to advocate for policies that promote inclusion, equity, and justice both in legislation and in the cannabis industry. Hawthorne's commitment to advancing reforms needed to create a more just and equitable industry is commendable, and we look forward to the work that will be accomplished through this partnership," said Steven Hawkins, Executive Director of Marijuana Policy Project Foundation.

