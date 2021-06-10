Southern Empire Appoints Ted Kavanagh to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire") (TSXV:SMP)(Frankfurt:5RE)(OTC PINK:SMPEF) announces the appointment of P.E. (Ted) Kavanagh to the board of directors and the resignation of Latika …

"We would like to thank Latika for her help and guidance in the formative stages of Southern Empire and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours" stated Southern Empire's Chairman Ron Netolitzky.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire") (TSXV:SMP)(Frankfurt:5RE)(OTC PINK:SMPEF) announces the appointment of P.E. (Ted) Kavanagh to the board of directors and the resignation of Latika Prasad as a director.

Southern Empire's CEO, Dale Wallster stated: "As Southern Empire continues to explore, develop and expand its exposure in southern North America, the addition of global mine financing and mergers and acquisitions experience has moved to the forefront of our governance needs. With the appointment of Ted Kavanagh, Southern Empire adds over forty years of significant exploration and mine finance experience. This is a meaningful step forward in our drive to be a leading exploration and development company."

Mr. Kavanagh is an accomplished executive who most recently was Director of Metals & Mining Finance, Americas for Société Générale where he originated and executed corporate and project finance facilities, marketed metals and foreign exchange hedging and trading lines, and provided related advisory services. From 1991 until joining Société Générale in 2013, he acted in a similar capacity for a series of banks including Standard Americas, Inc. (Standard Bank), HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc., Republic National Bank of New York and Mase Westpac Inc.

Prior to 1991, Ted held senior geological and business development positions with companies including FMC Gold Company, Meridian Minerals Corporation and Denison Mines (US) Inc.

Ted holds a Master's degree in Geology from Dartmouth College where his thesis explored the origin of copper mineralization at the Carr Fork deposit, last mined by Kennecott Copper Corporation, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, as part of their Bingham Canyon operations in Utah. He is also a graduate of Western University where he completed his Honours Bachelor of Science thesis on porphyry copper-type mineralization in the Chibougamau Complex, Quebec.