 
checkAd

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 16:30  |  64   |   |   

UPM-Kymmene Corporation        Managers’ Transactions                10 June 2021 at 17:30 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 10 June 2021 received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tetrao SA
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Wahlroos, Björn
Position: Chair of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US915436AC33
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000,000 Unit price: 129.75 USD
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.75 USD
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Unit price: 129.25 USD
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 USD
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,416,000 Unit price: 129.25 USD
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6,416,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 USD
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US915436AC33
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: 129.25 USD
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: 129.25 USD


UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos) UPM-Kymmene Corporation        Managers’ Transactions                10 June 2021 at 17:30 EEST UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos) UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 10 June 2021 received the following notification:Person …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board