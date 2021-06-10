Silver Spruce Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico
BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 2 ground exploration program on the 1,130-hectare Jackie Au-Ag property ("Jackie" or the "Property").
The current program will concentrate around a pristine exploration target with promising Au-Ag assays from our Phase 1 prospecting and rock sampling program (see Figures 1 and 2). The work will be performed on a 100-hectare section of the Property with grid-controlled detailed geological mapping and rock sampling focused on a 25-hectare central block covering the core of the gold and silver discovery area with additional wider spaced grid mapping of the surrounding area.
"We are excited about the future prospects for Jackie given the lack of historical exploration and the intense silicate and oxide alteration with high-grade precious metal values ranging up to 9.65 g/t Au and 515 g/t Ag identified in the target area anomaly which will provide the main focus for the new program," said Greg Davison, Silver Spruce VP Exploration. "Our Hermosillo-based geological team, mobilizing on June 11th, will focus on tightly-spaced 25-50 metre grid sampling and mapping around our discovery and on ASTER targets noted at higher elevations. The Phase 2 program will strive to characterize the size and quality of the anomaly with the goal being drill targets for Phase 3 exploration in Q3 2021 after the rainy season."
Figure 1. Jackie and Diamante 2 Concession Location Map. Access from Tepoca south on Highway #117 and local road to La Quema. Discovery area 3km north of La Quema is indicated by the white arrow.
Figure 2.3D topographic image showing location of principal exploration target on the Jackie property.
The Company, with a six-person team (two senior geologists, two junior geologist and two field assistants) and all necessary logistical support will undertake a Phase 2 exploration program, including rock sampling and geological mapping of known areas exhibiting significant alteration or mineralization, collection of structural data and alteration zoning to assist with vectoring toward potential Phase 3 drilling targets. The team also will investigate several known hyperspectral alteration targets identified from satellite imagery. All aspects of the exploration program will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols for personal safety.
