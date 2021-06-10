DUBAI, U.A.E, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheatgrass products market will expand at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Increasing consumer preference for organic and plant-based food products is fuelling the demand for wheatgrass products across the globe.

Soaring demand for gluten-free & organic products among the consumers, especially those who are gluten-intolerant, is spurring the sales of wheatgrass products. Manufactures are investing heavily in eco-friendly packaging with clean-ingredients. This is expected to bode well for the market in the near future.

Gluten-free products are in high demand as they boost metabolism and immunity, especially among children and older people. This is a key factor improving the adoption of wheatgrass products among manufacturers.

Rising prevalence of immuno-deficiency diseases among geriatric and pediatric population has increased the consumption of wheatgrass food products. Hence, manufacturers are introducing new products with wheatgrass as key ingredient.

Hence, demand for organic wheatgrass products in powdered form is gaining immense popularity among the younger as well as older population. As per FMI's analysis, organic wheatgrass products will hold maximum market share through 2021.

With growing number of health-conscious population across the globe, demand for non-GMO cosmetic ingredients have risen. Surging demand for wheatgrass food products among patients with diabetes and cardiovascular disease, especially across the U.S., will propel the market growth.

According to the FMI's market study, the U.S. wheatgrass product market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 52.2 Mn by 2031.

"Key players are adopting novel technologies to cater the changing demand of consumers. Increasing investment in research & development activities for developing unique flavors will broaden the expansion prospects over the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Wheatgrass Products Market Study

In terms of nature, organic wheatgrass products holds nearly 90% of market share in 2021 attributing to the increasing demand of healthy products from consumers

Powered products will gain traction in the upcoming decade, accounting for 80% of market sales

In terms of distribution channel, B2C segment will hold the maximum share of more than 88% through 2021

Bottles are expected to lead the packaging type segment, accounting for nearly 45% of market share through 2021

Application within household segment will spur the sales of wheatgrass products, registering around 65% of market sales

The U.S. wheatgrass products market will hold over 80% of market share in North America owing to the high demand of wheatgrass product in the country

owing to the high demand of wheatgrass product in the country India's wheatgrass product market is one of the most lucrative market of South Asia , accounting for nearly 44% of market share

wheatgrass product market is one of the most lucrative market of , accounting for nearly 44% of market share Surging demand for plant-based food products across the U.K will spur the sales of wheatgrass products throughout the forecast period

Germany will reflect high potential for growth with rising demand of plant-based and natural food products within the country

will reflect high potential for growth with rising demand of plant-based and natural food products within the country Countries such as China and Brazil will emerge as lucrative market through 2021 on the back of growing health-conscious population and increased consumption of healthy food

Competitive Landscape