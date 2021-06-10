GURUGRAM, India, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia economy has been relying heavily on hydrocarbons industry; contributing > 40% of GDP (2015). As oil market experienced boom during 2003-2014, the country's overall GDP grew by ~5% (annualized). Being one of the largest oil producers in the Middle Eastern region, KSA jumped from position of 27 th largest economy in world in 2003 to 19 th in 2014.

However, as oil prices plummeted across the world, KSA economy experienced shrinkage in GDP for the first time post financial crisis. But, during such tough times, its non-oil private sector grew by 0.9% for the first time since 2015. It was only after this event that the government of Saudi Arabia decided to shift its heavy reliance on oil for its overall economic development. On lines of development of non oil sector, the government introduced Vision 2030 in year 2016 with a part being accredited to increased role of private & public investments.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia state controlled oil firm "Aramco" launched its IPO of USD 25.6 Bn surpassing amount raised by Chinese firm Alibaba. The trust on state owned firm attracted large number of individual investors however failed at attracting expected international investments owing to concerns related to transparency, government practices, security and other related factors. In 2019, number of non-institutional investors grew at a rate of ~15% reaching 5.47 Mn investors as of December 2019, while institutional investors still dominate >90% of value traded in the financial markets.

With majority of brokerage houses being bank based, the financial brokerage industry in Saudi Arabia is considered to be highly fragmented in nature with ~70% of market share (basis Revenue) being occupied by top 25 players with Al Rajhi Capital dominating the market. Following a uniform pricing of 0.15%, majority of players in the market compete on the basis of parameters such as trading platforms provided, investment instruments, international investment opportunities and others. Some of the players cater majorly to institutional clients by offering PMS, DPM and Investment Banking services.