 
checkAd

DGAP-News GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG publishes financial figures for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 16:43  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG publishes financial figures for 2020

10.06.2021 / 16:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GIEAG publishes financial figures for 2020

Munich, 10 June 2021 - The nationwide project developer GIEAG Immobilien AG (GIEAG) has published its business figures for 2020. In the 2020 reporting period, the equity ratio rose slightly from 10.1 % to 11.6 % with equity of € 54 million. Total assets have now increased from Euro 415 million to Euro 466 million. Turnover increased very significantly last year to 81.9 million euros compared to the previous year's figure of 9.6 million euros. The Group's net profit for the year amounts to 15.9 million euros. The Executive Board will propose a dividend of €1.00 per dividend-bearing share to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 23 June 2021.

The positive development of the 2020 operating financial year is primarily based on the Erfurt II project, for which the sale to an institutional investor was successfully realised. The completion of the Geretsried project also had a positive effect. Other significant milestones of the past year include the sale of the MayOffice project to Kingstone before completion, the leasing of more than 2,600 m² of the Gerlingen-Work project to SAP and the purchase of the Heinzelmann site in Reutlingen at the end of 2020 as a result of the city winning the competition.

"Despite the considerable challenges of the 2020 pandemic year, we were able to make forward-looking decisions as a foundation for future revenue and profit growth. We were able to get many attractive projects underway. Our project pipeline is growing to over 1.6 billion euros in total investment. For 2021 we expect an increased share of purchase and sale transactions as well as again a positive consolidated result, and a further increase in turnover", comments Philipp Pferschy, member of the management board of GIEAG Immobilien AG.

Further information for the 2020 reporting year, as well as the annual report (after publication) can be found online here.



About GIEAG Immobilien AG:

GIEAG is a family-run, Munich-based public limited real estate company. Shares in GIEAG Immobilien AG are traded on the Munich Stock Exchange. Combining three asset classes -- office, residential, and logistics - and two service areas - development and portfolio management - the company brings to market a range of uniquely stable investment opportunities. GIEAG's team of experts stands as a guarantor for innovative and forward-looking real estate investment concepts.

Over the past 21 years, GIEAG Immobilien AG has developed and optimised a substantial number of properties with floor areas of up to 145,000 square metres in projects involving individual investment of between EUR 15 million and EUR 150 million. Partnership, transaction security, consistency and agility are the guiding principles by which GIEAG Immobilien AG achieves its long-term goals of increasing shareholder value.​​​​​​​


10.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GIEAG Immobilien AG
Oettingenstrasse 35
80538 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 290516-0
Fax: +49 89 290516-11
E-mail: info@gieag.de
Internet: www.gieag.de
ISIN: DE0005492276
WKN: 549227
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1206749

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1206749  10.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206749&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGIEAG Immobilien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG publishes financial figures for 2020 DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Annual Results GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG publishes financial figures for 2020 10.06.2021 / 16:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. GIEAG publishes financial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
Photon Energy Group gibt Prognose für seine langfristige Wachstumsstrategie bekannt
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution im Handel mit digitalen Währungen: Nimiq OASIS erreicht direkte Kompatibilität ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the 'Green Consumption Pledge ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Deutliche Mehrheit für Vorschlag einer Wahldividende
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e.V.: Dr. Jens Buchta verlässt den Aufsichtsrat des FC Schalke 04
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen für das Jahr 2020 (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen für das Jahr 2020