Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy

Best-in-class neuro-visual performance technology impacting tennis through Purposeful, Powerful Vision Training

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) a leader in neuro-visual cognitive performance technology, is pleased to promote its continued relationship with the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) through Binovi Sports Vision Training directed by Dr. Anne Hanna of Gold Coast Optometric Vision Performance, Oyster Bay, NY.

John McEnroe Tennis Academy professionals work as a team to deliver a training program that will assure the best possible outcome for serious junior players; a program that will enable JMTA players to make the most of their abilities, while supporting them in their academic pursuits and in living balanced, healthy lives. JMTA incorporates Binovi solutions into their programs. The Company's ongoing product development will continue to deliver innovations that will help drive athlete's performance and resonate with athletes operating at all levels of the performance scale, from ambitious amateurs to highly driven professionals at the top of their game.

'Vision is in the brain! It starts with proper eyesight and good ocular health but requires the visual pathways and brain to work with the structures of the eye to understand, process, and use the information that is seen. Vision is a dynamic process that is learned. We use Binovi Touch in every vision training circuit design; we find it to be excellent for peripheral vision, saccadic eye movements, fine motor, and cognition. The athletes really enjoy the exercises as well and feel the skills derived from training transfer nicely to their game. In my opinion Binovi Touch is a necessity for anyone in the vision training field. Even people with 20/20 eyesight and healthy eyes can experience serious difficulties with everyday actions like reading, writing, and moving around in space: functional vision includes proper eye teaming, eye focusing, eye movements, and the visual processing of information,' stated Dr. Anne Hanna, OD, COVD, Exclusive Vision Training Doctor of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, NYC.