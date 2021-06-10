 
checkAd

Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 16:45  |  101   |   |   

Best-in-class neuro-visual performance technology impacting tennis through Purposeful, Powerful Vision TrainingTORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) a leader in …

Best-in-class neuro-visual performance technology impacting tennis through Purposeful, Powerful Vision Training

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) a leader in neuro-visual cognitive performance technology, is pleased to promote its continued relationship with the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) through Binovi Sports Vision Training directed by Dr. Anne Hanna of Gold Coast Optometric Vision Performance, Oyster Bay, NY.

John McEnroe Tennis Academy professionals work as a team to deliver a training program that will assure the best possible outcome for serious junior players; a program that will enable JMTA players to make the most of their abilities, while supporting them in their academic pursuits and in living balanced, healthy lives. JMTA incorporates Binovi solutions into their programs. The Company's ongoing product development will continue to deliver innovations that will help drive athlete's performance and resonate with athletes operating at all levels of the performance scale, from ambitious amateurs to highly driven professionals at the top of their game.

'Vision is in the brain! It starts with proper eyesight and good ocular health but requires the visual pathways and brain to work with the structures of the eye to understand, process, and use the information that is seen. Vision is a dynamic process that is learned. We use Binovi Touch in every vision training circuit design; we find it to be excellent for peripheral vision, saccadic eye movements, fine motor, and cognition. The athletes really enjoy the exercises as well and feel the skills derived from training transfer nicely to their game. In my opinion Binovi Touch is a necessity for anyone in the vision training field. Even people with 20/20 eyesight and healthy eyes can experience serious difficulties with everyday actions like reading, writing, and moving around in space: functional vision includes proper eye teaming, eye focusing, eye movements, and the visual processing of information,' stated Dr. Anne Hanna, OD, COVD, Exclusive Vision Training Doctor of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, NYC.

Seite 1 von 5


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy Best-in-class neuro-visual performance technology impacting tennis through Purposeful, Powerful Vision TrainingTORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) a leader in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Silver Spruce Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag ...
Baristas Revenues Surpass 2020 Sales on Amazon of White Coffee in Just 5 Months - On Track to More ...
Jeep(R) Brand and onX Offroad to Empower More Off-Road Adventures Together
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
8,500m Infill Drilling Commenced and Update on Mine Schedules for the Fully Permitted La Mestiza ...
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Management Appointments
Liquid Avatar Announces Early Exercise Warrant Incentive Program to Fuel Business Growth
Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
New Gold Provides New Afton Exploration Update
10.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Inflation: Kein Grund zur Sorge für Märkte?
10.06.21
Thesis Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Overnight Marketed $16 Million Public Offering
10.06.21
Tagesausblick für 11.06.: DAX – Bullen nutzen Rücksetzer wieder zum Einstieg!
10.06.21
Amarillo consolidates highly prospective land package for Lavras do Sul
10.06.21
Winshear Submits Drill Permit Application for the Gaban Gold Project in Peru’s Puno Orogenic Gold Belt
10.06.21
Envela Expands Electronics-Trade-In Capabilities with Acquisition
10.06.21
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Partnership on Permitted Proven Treasure Recovery Areas and Operations
10.06.21
Assure Strengthens Balance Sheet by Securing US$11 Million Credit Facility
10.06.21
Thesis Gold Announces Pricing and Increase of the Size of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public Offering to Up to $16 Million