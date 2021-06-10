 
checkAd

IAR Systems appoints Dannielle Iversen as Country Manager, Americas

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 16:51  |  69   |   |   

Bringing 13 years of experience from IAR Systems' global customer needs into focusing on the Americas

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announced that it appointed Dannielle Iversen to Country Manager for IAR Systems, Americas. In this role, she will continue to devote her efforts to business expansion, focusing on the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. In addition, she will support IAR Systems' customers and offices throughout the region.

"The Americas is one of our largest markets, with customers already developing some of the most innovative and powerful solutions for established and emerging markets," said Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "Dannielle is bringing great global experience into our growth plan for Americas, and I am confident that she will ensure we continue to deliver exceptional solutions, support, and guidance that helps our customers succeed in their markets."

Based in the company's Foster City office, Calif., Dannielle Iversen joined IAR Systems in 2008 as global sales operations manager. In 2019 she was promoted to Head of Global Business Operations. Throughout her work, Dannielle has contributed to business expansion and strengthened partnerships with customers in the fields of factory automation, medical equipment, and consumer products while cultivating new markets like the Internet of Things and robotics. Dannielle earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration/Software Technologies at California State University-Hayward School of Business and Economics.

"Our long-standing presence across the US has allowed us to serve our customers based on their needs, and today, our solutions have become essential tools for many engineering teams creating digital products," said Dannielle Iversen, Country Manager, Americas, IAR Systems. "We are committed to continue building our team to ensure an expansion of the expertise and support needed for our growing customer base throughout the Americas." 

With headquarters in Sweden, IAR Systems has offices all around the world. In the US, IAR Systems serves its customers through sales and support offices in California, Texas and Massachusetts.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems Contacts 
AnnaMaria Tahlén
Media Relations & Content Manager
IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00  
Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm
CMO
IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00
Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-appoints-dannielle-iversen-as-country-manager--americas,c3364852

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/386/3364852/1430467.pdf

IAR_Systems_appoints_Dannielle_Iversen_as_Country_Manager_Americas

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/i/dannielle-iversen,c2923898

dannielle iversen

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IAR Systems appoints Dannielle Iversen as Country Manager, Americas Bringing 13 years of experience from IAR Systems' global customer needs into focusing on the Americas FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Targovax's ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data shows class-leading median overall survival
CGTN: China boosts ecological protection of 'roof of the world'
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Smarkets raises Series B funding round to supercharge international and domestic growth
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network
ESSCA Scholarships still on time to apply for the international candidates
3M and Eko confirm launch of new Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope in Europe
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
The Moroccan Digital Development Agency and GrowIN Portugal Launch an Initiative to Support ...
Animal Genetics Market worth $7.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cross Trade to bring weekend trading to the (UK)
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
HFCL Limited announces launch of its TIP OpenWiFi Compliant Access Points ready for PM-WANI ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus