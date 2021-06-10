Traveling faster than Light



Is it possible to travel faster than speed of light? According to the theory of relativity, it is not. A new understanding of dark energy and its inflation of the space of our universe with increasing speed may completely change this restriction.

If we should succeed in continuously inverting the dark energy influences to a very limited extent in front of spaceships, the distances to their destinations will get much shorter. And if this elimination of space is very effective, an observer may register a spaceship faster than speed of light, although the spaceship stays within the given limits of the theory of relativity.