Ensurge Micropower ASA – Warrant Exercise - Revised

Oslo, 10 June 2021



Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 28 May 2021 regarding warrant exercises. The Company has subsequently been informed that an exercise notice from a warrant holder was inaccurate. Therefore, the board has amended and restated its resolution approving the warrant exercises and resulting share capital increase and the earlier stock exchange announcement on 28 May 2021 is hereby amended and restated accordingly.

The Company has received notices of exercise for a total of 1,692,679 Warrants B and a total of 85,082,334 Warrants C and has consequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 9,545,251.43 in connection with the issuance of shares upon such exercises.

Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 138,116,857.01 divided into 1,255,607,791 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.





