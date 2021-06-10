LINCOLN TECH’S SPECIALIZED FOOD INDUSTRY TECHNICIAN PROGRAM SEES 97% GRADUATE PLACEMENT RATE

Inaugural class in FPSA partnership helps fill employers’ need for skilled technicians

Parsippany, NJ, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, has announced that the first class of Food Industry Technician (FIT) program graduates are finding success in new careers with food processing employers across the country. Nearly all graduates of the program, offered exclusively at Lincoln Tech’s Indianapolis campus, are now employed in the field.

“This has been a tremendously successful start to our collaboration with the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA),” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “When the partnership was formalized in the fall of 2019, the goal was to help as many students as possible enter the workforce of an industry that plays a crucial role in food production worldwide. Our FPSA partners were ready to support our students with equipment and an industry-specific curriculum, and in turn Lincoln Tech is providing them with a new generation of skilled service and maintenance technicians.”

Acceptance into the 12-week FIT training program was contingent upon graduates of Lincoln Tech’s Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST) programs successfully completing an application process that included meeting GPA and attendance requirements, submitting instructor recommendations, and passing a 40-question technical assessment. Students who met all of the criteria were then interviewed by the CEO of the FPSA before an acceptance decision was made. Graduates of the FIT program qualified for entry-level positions at the more than 400 member organizations of the FPSA.

“These careers are recession-proof, because no matter what’s going on in the world, people still need to eat,” says Keston Edwards, Manager of Partner Accounts at Lincoln Tech. “It’s an industry that’s continuing to grow, with industry equipment becoming more automated and technologically advanced, and veteran technicians nearing retirement. Industry employers are working hard to identify new candidates with very specific electrical and mechanical skills to fill current and future job openings.”