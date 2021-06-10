 
checkAd

LINCOLN TECH’S SPECIALIZED FOOD INDUSTRY TECHNICIAN PROGRAM SEES 97% GRADUATE PLACEMENT RATE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 16:54  |  80   |   |   

Inaugural class in FPSA partnership helps fill employers’ need for skilled technicians

Parsippany, NJ, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, has announced that the first class of Food Industry Technician (FIT) program graduates are finding success in new careers with food processing employers across the country. Nearly all graduates of the program, offered exclusively at Lincoln Tech’s Indianapolis campus, are now employed in the field.

“This has been a tremendously successful start to our collaboration with the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA),” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “When the partnership was formalized in the fall of 2019, the goal was to help as many students as possible enter the workforce of an industry that plays a crucial role in food production worldwide. Our FPSA partners were ready to support our students with equipment and an industry-specific curriculum, and in turn Lincoln Tech is providing them with a new generation of skilled service and maintenance technicians.”

Acceptance into the 12-week FIT training program was contingent upon graduates of Lincoln Tech’s Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST) programs successfully completing an application process that included meeting GPA and attendance requirements, submitting instructor recommendations, and passing a 40-question technical assessment. Students who met all of the criteria were then interviewed by the CEO of the FPSA before an acceptance decision was made. Graduates of the FIT program qualified for entry-level positions at the more than 400 member organizations of the FPSA.

“These careers are recession-proof, because no matter what’s going on in the world, people still need to eat,” says Keston Edwards, Manager of Partner Accounts at Lincoln Tech. “It’s an industry that’s continuing to grow, with industry equipment becoming more automated and technologically advanced, and veteran technicians nearing retirement. Industry employers are working hard to identify new candidates with very specific electrical and mechanical skills to fill current and future job openings.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LINCOLN TECH’S SPECIALIZED FOOD INDUSTRY TECHNICIAN PROGRAM SEES 97% GRADUATE PLACEMENT RATE Inaugural class in FPSA partnership helps fill employers’ need for skilled techniciansParsippany, NJ, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board