Systems Sunlight: North Carolina Home to Battery Production Plant from International Technology Firm, Sunlight

SUNLIGHT invigorates US' domestic lithium battery production with new battery assembly hub

- Sunlight to invest $150 million into the development of the US battery sector over the next two years

- Company invests first $10 million into new subsidiary and assembly hub in North Carolina to help bolster US lithium and lead battery production capabilities

Athens [XXX 2021] - Systems Sunlight (www.Systems-Sunlight.com), a global leader within the energy storage sector announces plans to invest $150 million into the development of the US battery sector over the next two years through a series of mergers and acquisitions. The first stage of this investment includes the launch of the company's first subsidiary and assembly hub within the United States. Having worked with local distributors across the US for the last nine years, the launch will aid Sunlight to better service existing and future customers and grow the US' lead and lithium battery market with the introduction of new battery applications.



Following an investment of $10 million, the new subsidiary has a total floor plan of 105,000 square feet and an annual capacity of over 2 GWh in lithium and lead technologies. As a result, SUNLIGHT Battery USA is now the company's largest assembly hub worldwide, and supplements its existing European hub, based in Verona, Italy. The investment goes some way in supporting the US's ambition to create new clean-energy related jobs and has cemented Sunlight's presence in the USA, having already secured 15 partnerships within the country.

Using leading-edge Industry 4.0 technology, the new state-of-the-art facility will bolster capacity, increase Sunlight's efficiency by reducing waste and streamlining delivery times as well as providing complete customer transparency. For the first time in the US, customers will be able to see the production process and witness quality controls by simply reading the QR code on the battery with a smart device.