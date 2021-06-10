 
checkAd

DGAP-News Systems Sunlight: North Carolina Home to Battery Production Plant from International Technology Firm, Sunlight

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 17:00  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-News: Systems Sunlight / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Systems Sunlight: North Carolina Home to Battery Production Plant from International Technology Firm, Sunlight

10.06.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

North Carolina Home to Battery Production Plant from International Technology Firm, Sunlight

SUNLIGHT invigorates US' domestic lithium battery production with new battery assembly hub

- Sunlight to invest $150 million into the development of the US battery sector over the next two years

- Company invests first $10 million into new subsidiary and assembly hub in North Carolina to help bolster US lithium and lead battery production capabilities

Athens [XXX 2021] - Systems Sunlight (www.Systems-Sunlight.com), a global leader within the energy storage sector announces plans to invest $150 million into the development of the US battery sector over the next two years through a series of mergers and acquisitions. The first stage of this investment includes the launch of the company's first subsidiary and assembly hub within the United States. Having worked with local distributors across the US for the last nine years, the launch will aid Sunlight to better service existing and future customers and grow the US' lead and lithium battery market with the introduction of new battery applications.

Following an investment of $10 million, the new subsidiary has a total floor plan of 105,000 square feet and an annual capacity of over 2 GWh in lithium and lead technologies. As a result, SUNLIGHT Battery USA is now the company's largest assembly hub worldwide, and supplements its existing European hub, based in Verona, Italy. The investment goes some way in supporting the US's ambition to create new clean-energy related jobs and has cemented Sunlight's presence in the USA, having already secured 15 partnerships within the country.

Using leading-edge Industry 4.0 technology, the new state-of-the-art facility will bolster capacity, increase Sunlight's efficiency by reducing waste and streamlining delivery times as well as providing complete customer transparency. For the first time in the US, customers will be able to see the production process and witness quality controls by simply reading the QR code on the battery with a smart device.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Systems Sunlight: North Carolina Home to Battery Production Plant from International Technology Firm, Sunlight DGAP-News: Systems Sunlight / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Systems Sunlight: North Carolina Home to Battery Production Plant from International Technology Firm, Sunlight 10.06.2021 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
Photon Energy Group gibt Prognose für seine langfristige Wachstumsstrategie bekannt
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution im Handel mit digitalen Währungen: Nimiq OASIS erreicht direkte Kompatibilität ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the 'Green Consumption Pledge ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Deutliche Mehrheit für Vorschlag einer Wahldividende
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e.V.: Dr. Jens Buchta verlässt den Aufsichtsrat des FC Schalke 04
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...