Department of Defense Recognizes L3Harris Technologies with Highest Industrial Security Practices Award for 17th Consecutive Year

The DoD’s Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) recognized L3Harris’ Communication Systems facility in Rochester, New York for establishing and maintaining the highest standards in security procedures and security program management. It was among 40 awarded facilities from a field of more than 13,000 cleared facilities nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Defense has recognized L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) with its highest industrial security practices award – the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award – for the 17 th consecutive year.

The award criteria focus on principles of industrial security excellence and include factors such as establishing and maintaining a security program that far exceeds the basic National Industrial Security Program requirements.

“Receiving the Cogswell award highlights L3Harris’ unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest security processes and safeguarding sensitive information, which is more critical now than ever before,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Vice Chair, President and COO, L3Harris. “Security is essential to L3Harris’ operational performance and the company’s role supporting our customers’ critical missions. I am proud of our security team for this 17th consecutive year earning a Cogswell award.”

The Cogswell award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, who was the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Col. Cogswell was responsible for the underlying principle of the Industrial Security Program, which includes an emphasis on the partnership between industry and government to protect classified information. This partnership ultimately ensures the greatest protection for the U.S. warfighter and our Nation’s classified information.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005677/en/