Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value(s)

                        Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

 

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC

(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

 

Net Asset Value

 

As at the close of business on 09 June 2021 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 127.02 pence (including accrued income).

 

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

01534 700 000

 





