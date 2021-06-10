GeoVax to Participate in the Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Symposium

Atlanta, GA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancers, announced today that it will be participating in the Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Symposium being held on Thursday, June 17, 2021.



During the event, the GeoVax management team will be conducting 1-on-1 investor meetings as part of the symposium. To request a meeting with management or for more information about the symposium, please contact AGP Events at agpevents@allianceg.com.