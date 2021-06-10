DGAP-News: PlanetClean Recycle Industries Corp / Key word(s): Joint Venture

PlanetClean Recycle Industries Corp: wants to Build Affordable Housing from 100% Recycled Plastic



10.06.2021 / 08:20

"This is a great day for us and a great accomplishment to enter the USA markets. We are very excited with this new opportunity", said Eduard Will marketing consultant at "PCRI".

"We welcome with open arms "PCRI" and the opportunity to work alongside with us in the USA. We are excited with this new business opportunity as the Plastic Recycling business is in its boom", said Alex Ziabari, CEO of "PWR".

Planet Clean Recycle Industries Corp (Canada) "PCRI" is pleased to announce a joint venture with "Plastic World Recycling Inc", "PWR" 700 Lehigh Street, Palmerton, PA 18071, USA.This will give "PCRI" a foothold in the USA Plastic Recycling markets and full access to USA markets and opportunities. "PWR" is in the Plastic Recycling business for more than 15 years and has established clients and suppliers in the USA. This gives "PCRI" a jump start in the USA markets.