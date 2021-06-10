 
Four Largest Ski Industry Leaders Announce Joint Commitment to Fight Climate Change

Today, Alterra Mountain Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR and Vail Resorts announce the Climate Collaborative Charter, the ski industry’s first unified effort to combat climate change with shared commitments around sustainability and advocacy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005564/en/

All four ski industry leaders have agreed to operate their respective resorts with sustainability at the forefront and use their collective voice to advocate for effective public policy on climate action in order to leave a positive legacy for future generations of skiers, snowboarders and outdoor enthusiasts. This will translate to further implementation of sustainable practices, including elements from NSAA’s Sustainable Slopes platform, across the combined 71 North American resorts, including marquee destinations such as Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Big Sky Resort, Snowbird, Mt. Bachelor and Killington.

As part of the Climate Collaborative Charter, Alterra Mountain Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR and Vail Resorts together announce a set of commitments and pledges.

As business leaders, the resort companies commit to:

  • Reduce energy use wherever possible and aggressively pursue renewable energy sources to be carbon neutral
  • Climate action and advocacy for effective public policy to accelerate the shift to a renewable energy economy
  • Strong efforts and goals to reduce waste
  • Be responsible stewards of the environment - the land, forests, watersheds, and habitats that provide the pristine locations where we live, work and host guests
  • Share best practices to accelerate change in their respective companies and communities
  • Support the National Ski Areas Association’s Sustainable Slopes platform

As stewards of the environment, the resort companies pledge to:

  • Incorporate sustainability into all aspects of their owned and operated mountain resorts
  • Lead by example and educate employees and guests about sustainability
  • Place collaboration over competition when it comes to sustainability
  • Advocate for climate protection

“We are very proud to be a part of this historic action and to co-create the industry’s first Climate Collaborative Charter,” said David Perry, Executive VP, ESG, Alterra Mountain Company. “This is an incredible opportunity for industry leaders to engage in healthy competition while educating, sharing best practices and knowledge, and motivating each other to put our best efforts forth to help support the urgent and core issues of sustainability.”

