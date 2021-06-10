 
Fifth Third Bank Named to Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates 2021 List

Business Wire
10.06.2021, 17:21  |  65   |   |   

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for New Graduates 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005705/en/

Shawn Harter, senior vice president and director of talent acquisition at Fifth Third; Hosetta Coleman, senior vice president and head of university relations at Fifth Third (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates,” said Shawn Harter, senior vice president and director of talent acquisition at Fifth Third. “We seek to create meaningful work experiences that will develop future leaders through skill building, experiential learning and exposure to enhance business outcomes.”

More than 20,000 U.S. young professionals working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people participated in the independent survey, which focused around work-related issues and respondents’ experiences in the workplace. Participants were asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends. They also assessed their employers according to the following: atmosphere and development, diversity, image, salary and wage, working conditions and workplace. Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively.

Through its leadership programs, Fifth Third Bank offers full-time and internship opportunities to college students and college graduates in the following areas:

  • Audit
  • Information Technology
  • Commercial & Credit
  • Operations
  • Commercial Middle Market
  • Risk Management
  • Consumer
  • Strategy, Product & Analytics
  • Finance & Accounting
  • Wealth & Asset Management

“In addition to providing meaningful experiences for our early career talent, we are committed to diversity at every level of our Company, from new employees to the most senior level professionals to our Board of Directors,” said Hosetta Coleman, senior vice president and head of university relations at Fifth Third. “Recruiting and engaging an inclusive workforce is a top priority.”

