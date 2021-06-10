4YFN Moves To The Heart Of MWC Putting Startups In The Centre Of The Mobile Ecosystem
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 10.06.2021, 17:45 | 73 | 0 |
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - Sir Ronald Cohen, the father of British
venture capital among inspiring list of 150 keynote speakers
4YFN (Four Years From Now) 2021, the GSMA's key innovation platform, will be in
the heart of MWC Barcelona for the first time this year. Combining these two
influential events recognises the critical role startups play in fulfilling the
potential of mobile technology. Taking place at Fira Gran Via from 28th June to
1st July 2021, this move creates value and fosters broader networking for all
attendees of the world's largest connectivity event, connecting everyone and
everything to a better future.
Mobile technology is central to futureproofing our economy, and innovation and
startups are at the heart of this pursuit. Sir Ronald Cohen is among an
impressive list of 150 speakers, including:
venture capital among inspiring list of 150 keynote speakers
4YFN (Four Years From Now) 2021, the GSMA's key innovation platform, will be in
the heart of MWC Barcelona for the first time this year. Combining these two
influential events recognises the critical role startups play in fulfilling the
potential of mobile technology. Taking place at Fira Gran Via from 28th June to
1st July 2021, this move creates value and fosters broader networking for all
attendees of the world's largest connectivity event, connecting everyone and
everything to a better future.
Mobile technology is central to futureproofing our economy, and innovation and
startups are at the heart of this pursuit. Sir Ronald Cohen is among an
impressive list of 150 speakers, including:
- Iker Marcaide - Founder and CEO, Zubi Labs
- Ana Maiques - Founder and CEO, Neuroelectrics
- Mattias Ljungman - Founder and CEO, Moonfire Ventures and co-founder, Atomico
- Aron Schwarzkopf - Co-founder and CEO, Kushki
- Oscar Hugland - Co-founder and CEO, Epidemic Sound
- Yossi Vardi - 4YFN Chairman
Over 400 international startups will exhibit their latest products in the
Innovation Market and 200 startups will pitch their ideas in the 4YFN Discovery
Area , hoping to attract the attention of leading funds, VCs, and CVCs.
"The world is changing at unprecedented speeds. The mobile ecosystem must seize
this moment to be a force for change - contributing to society and the planet so
that we are proud of what we pass on to future generations," said Pere Duran,
4YFN Series Director. "There are many inspiring examples of startups working to
tackle some of the world's most pressing issues and, this year, the event aims
to encourage a more inclusive tech ecosystem, to accelerate and to celebrate
those startups poised to make a real positive impact."
A new summit, the 4YFN Investor Programme, is dedicated to knowledge-sharing
among the investor community. Also new for 2021, the 4YFN Impact Programme will
include a dedicated summit and awards ceremony - the 4YFN Impact Awards Finale
shining a spotlight on the best digital startups from around the globe making a
positive contribution towards The Sustainable Development Goals.
Join us at one of the world's most influential startup events by registering
here, https://www.4yfn.com/registration/ .
About GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more
than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem,
including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and
internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The
GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona
(https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/) , Africa
(https://www.gsmathrive.com/africa/mwc-africa-2021/) , Los Angeles
(https://www.mwclosangeles.com/home1/) and Shanghai
(https://www.mwcshanghai.com/) , as well as the Thrive Series
(https://www.gsmathrive.com/) of regional conferences. For more information,
please visit the GSMA corporate website at http://www.gsma.com/ . Follow the
GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
About 4YFN
4YFN is the startup event of the world's largest exhibition for the mobile
industry, GSMA MWC. Our goal is to support startups, investors and companies to
connect and launch new business ventures together.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530673/Mobile_World_Capital_Logo.jpg
Media Contacts:
GSMA Press Office
pressoffice@gsma.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72603/4938422
OTS: GSMA
- Ana Maiques - Founder and CEO, Neuroelectrics
- Mattias Ljungman - Founder and CEO, Moonfire Ventures and co-founder, Atomico
- Aron Schwarzkopf - Co-founder and CEO, Kushki
- Oscar Hugland - Co-founder and CEO, Epidemic Sound
- Yossi Vardi - 4YFN Chairman
Over 400 international startups will exhibit their latest products in the
Innovation Market and 200 startups will pitch their ideas in the 4YFN Discovery
Area , hoping to attract the attention of leading funds, VCs, and CVCs.
"The world is changing at unprecedented speeds. The mobile ecosystem must seize
this moment to be a force for change - contributing to society and the planet so
that we are proud of what we pass on to future generations," said Pere Duran,
4YFN Series Director. "There are many inspiring examples of startups working to
tackle some of the world's most pressing issues and, this year, the event aims
to encourage a more inclusive tech ecosystem, to accelerate and to celebrate
those startups poised to make a real positive impact."
A new summit, the 4YFN Investor Programme, is dedicated to knowledge-sharing
among the investor community. Also new for 2021, the 4YFN Impact Programme will
include a dedicated summit and awards ceremony - the 4YFN Impact Awards Finale
shining a spotlight on the best digital startups from around the globe making a
positive contribution towards The Sustainable Development Goals.
Join us at one of the world's most influential startup events by registering
here, https://www.4yfn.com/registration/ .
About GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more
than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem,
including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and
internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The
GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona
(https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/) , Africa
(https://www.gsmathrive.com/africa/mwc-africa-2021/) , Los Angeles
(https://www.mwclosangeles.com/home1/) and Shanghai
(https://www.mwcshanghai.com/) , as well as the Thrive Series
(https://www.gsmathrive.com/) of regional conferences. For more information,
please visit the GSMA corporate website at http://www.gsma.com/ . Follow the
GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
About 4YFN
4YFN is the startup event of the world's largest exhibition for the mobile
industry, GSMA MWC. Our goal is to support startups, investors and companies to
connect and launch new business ventures together.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530673/Mobile_World_Capital_Logo.jpg
Media Contacts:
GSMA Press Office
pressoffice@gsma.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72603/4938422
OTS: GSMA
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0