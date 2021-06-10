4YFN Moves To The Heart Of MWC Putting Startups In The Centre Of The Mobile Ecosystem

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - Sir Ronald Cohen, the father of British

venture capital among inspiring list of 150 keynote speakers



4YFN (Four Years From Now) 2021, the GSMA's key innovation platform, will be in

the heart of MWC Barcelona for the first time this year. Combining these two

influential events recognises the critical role startups play in fulfilling the

potential of mobile technology. Taking place at Fira Gran Via from 28th June to

1st July 2021, this move creates value and fosters broader networking for all

attendees of the world's largest connectivity event, connecting everyone and

everything to a better future.



Mobile technology is central to futureproofing our economy, and innovation and

startups are at the heart of this pursuit. Sir Ronald Cohen is among an

impressive list of 150 speakers, including:





- Iker Marcaide - Founder and CEO, Zubi Labs
- Ana Maiques - Founder and CEO, Neuroelectrics
- Mattias Ljungman - Founder and CEO, Moonfire Ventures and co-founder, Atomico
- Aron Schwarzkopf - Co-founder and CEO, Kushki
- Oscar Hugland - Co-founder and CEO, Epidemic Sound
- Yossi Vardi - 4YFN Chairman

Over 400 international startups will exhibit their latest products in the Innovation Market and 200 startups will pitch their ideas in the 4YFN Discovery Area, hoping to attract the attention of leading funds, VCs, and CVCs.

"The world is changing at unprecedented speeds. The mobile ecosystem must seize this moment to be a force for change - contributing to society and the planet so that we are proud of what we pass on to future generations," said Pere Duran, 4YFN Series Director. "There are many inspiring examples of startups working to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues and, this year, the event aims to encourage a more inclusive tech ecosystem, to accelerate and to celebrate those startups poised to make a real positive impact."

A new summit, the 4YFN Investor Programme, is dedicated to knowledge-sharing among the investor community. Also new for 2021, the 4YFN Impact Programme will include a dedicated summit and awards ceremony - the 4YFN Impact Awards Final shining a spotlight on the best digital startups from around the globe making a positive contribution towards The Sustainable Development Goals.

Join us at one of the world's most influential startup events by registering here, https://www.4yfn.com/registration/.