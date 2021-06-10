Usage-Based Insurance Market worth $66.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Usage-Based Insurance Market for ICE & Electric Vehicle by Package (PAYD, PHYD, MHYD), Technology (OBD-II, Black box, Smartphone, Embedded), Vehicle Age (New, Old), Device Offering (BYOD, Company Provided) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Usage-Based Insurance Market is projected to reach USD 66.8 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 19.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the Usage-Based Insurance Market is influenced by factors such as the increasing sales of telematics-equipped vehicles and government regulations on safety and telematics services. In addition, the anticipated increase in demand for connected cars and lower insurance premiums compared to regular insurance are expected to boost the market growth. Therefore, the Usage-Based Insurance Market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Usage-Based Insurance Market"

141 – Tables

56 – Figures

190 – Pages

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV) is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Light-duty vehicles constitute passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The adoption rate of UBI is higher in LDVs than HDVs. Light-duty vehicles can be easily fitted with OBD-II, black box, or other devices to access usage-based insurance plans. Additionally, as LDVs are generally driven by a single person, UBI plans based on driver behavior are ideal for this vehicle segment. Also, leading companies are developing various products and solutions for LDVs such as ride-sharing and autonomous vehicles. Thus, in the coming years, LDVs are expected to witness strong UBI penetration.

Smartphone segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market

According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, a smartphone is a fastest-growing segment, by technology, of the Usage-Based Insurance Market owing to the increasing popularity of mobile telematics. In the current market scenario, black box is widely used as it offers reliable data collection and has gained high customer acceptance. The major market is expected to be concentrated in North America and Europe owing to the presence of key players, affinity towards advanced automotive technologies, and relatively higher awareness of UBI than Asia Pacific.