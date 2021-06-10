 
Insight School of Washington Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 17:30  |  55   |   |   

This year was a year like no other in American education. But thanks to schools like Insight School of Washington, (ISWA), an online public school serving students throughout the state since 2006, high school graduates will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives.

ISWA will celebrate its graduates virtually with a commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 12th beginning at 1 pm. A link to a livestream of the ceremony will be available at ISWA’s Facebook page.

“We’re excited to see our students graduate and move on to all the amazing next steps in their careers and academic futures,” said ISWA Head of School Cecily Kiester. “This was certainly a challenging year, but our students worked hard and deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments. We’re so proud of them!”

This year, ISWA will graduate approximately 400 students from all over the state. Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Washington and beyond, including Eastman School of Music, Boise State University, Washington State University, and several excellent community colleges in the Pacific Northwest. Some ISWA graduates are working on vocational apprenticeships with companies like Provident Electrical, INC, on their way to becoming licensed professionals in the workforce.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

ISWA students in grades 6-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Washington 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 12th , 2021, 1 PM, Link can be found here.

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Cecily Kiester at ckiester@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 6-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net

