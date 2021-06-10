Let’s Give It up to the Students! Oregon Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, ORVA never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said ORVA Head of School Melissa Hausmann. “Their achievements deserve to be shouted from the top of Mt. Hood, and we’re so happy to have provided a range of solutions to help all our ORVA families.”

After a school year like no other, Oregon Virtual Academy ( ORVA ), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2008, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony on June 12 th at 11:30 am.

This year, ORVA will graduate nearly 200 students. Approximately 51 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and many full-ride college scholarships have reportedly been awarded to the Class of 2021 including a George Fox University Merit Scholarship, Oregon Promise Grant, Portland State Merit Scholarship, VFW Auxiliary Patriotic Art Scholarship, and a Portland State University Four Years Free Scholarship. ORVA’s 2021 class has four valedictorians, Amaya Birks, Wayde Harman, Cammy Jackson, and Bethany Brindusesc. The Salutatorian is Hunter Honkanen.

“I'm so grateful for ORVA and the life lessons I've learned from the teachers and counselors here,” said Bethany. “We were blessed to continue school without any interruptions and that was such a relief for me.”

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Oregon and beyond including Eastern Oregon University, Cascade Culinary Institute, as well as Portland Community College, Oregon Coast Community College, and Salem Community College, and a study abroad program in Japan.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons— some were looking for a safe and healthy environment to school, and others were looking for more of a personalized and challenging academic experience.

ORVA students access a robust and rigorous online curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Oregon Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremonies

WHEN: Saturday, June 12th, 11:30 AM, Link can be found here.

About Oregon Virtual Academy

Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA) is an online and blended public charter school authorized by the North Bend School District which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the state of Oregon. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORVA is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ORVA, visit orva.k12.com.

