 
checkAd

Let’s Give It up to the Students! Oregon Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 17:30  |  51   |   |   

After a school year like no other, Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2008, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony on June 12th at 11:30 am.

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, ORVA never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said ORVA Head of School Melissa Hausmann. “Their achievements deserve to be shouted from the top of Mt. Hood, and we’re so happy to have provided a range of solutions to help all our ORVA families.”

This year, ORVA will graduate nearly 200 students. Approximately 51 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and many full-ride college scholarships have reportedly been awarded to the Class of 2021 including a George Fox University Merit Scholarship, Oregon Promise Grant, Portland State Merit Scholarship, VFW Auxiliary Patriotic Art Scholarship, and a Portland State University Four Years Free Scholarship. ORVA’s 2021 class has four valedictorians, Amaya Birks, Wayde Harman, Cammy Jackson, and Bethany Brindusesc. The Salutatorian is Hunter Honkanen.

“I'm so grateful for ORVA and the life lessons I've learned from the teachers and counselors here,” said Bethany. “We were blessed to continue school without any interruptions and that was such a relief for me.”

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Oregon and beyond including Eastern Oregon University, Cascade Culinary Institute, as well as Portland Community College, Oregon Coast Community College, and Salem Community College, and a study abroad program in Japan.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons— some were looking for a safe and healthy environment to school, and others were looking for more of a personalized and challenging academic experience.

ORVA students access a robust and rigorous online curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Oregon Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremonies

WHEN: Saturday, June 12th, 11:30 AM, Link can be found here.

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Melissa Hausmann at mhausmann@oregonva.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Oregon Virtual Academy

Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA) is an online and blended public charter school authorized by the North Bend School District which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the state of Oregon. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORVA is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ORVA, visit orva.k12.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Let’s Give It up to the Students! Oregon Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World After a school year like no other, Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2008, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony on June 12th at 11:30 am. “While …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Insight School of Washington Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives
10.06.21
Insight School of Minnesota Celebrates Commencement with Online Ceremony
10.06.21
Virginia Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021
09.06.21
iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles Class of 2021 To Be Celebrated with Online Graduation Ceremony
09.06.21
North Carolina Virtual Academy Celebrates Graduates with Commencement Ceremony
08.06.21
It’s Time to Celebrate the Students! California Virtual Academies Class of 2021 Are Ready to Move Forward
07.06.21
A Time to Celebrate the Students! Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Insight School of Wisconsin & Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin Class of 2021 Move Forward
04.06.21
Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Highpoint Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World
03.06.21
We are WAVA! And it’s Time for Washington Virtual Academy Students to Succeed in the Next Part of Their Lives, No Exceptions!
03.06.21
A Time to Celebrate the Students! Destinations Career Academy of Oregon Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward