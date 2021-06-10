 
Genomic Vision New Ordinary General Meeting to Be Held on June 30, 2021

Genomic Vision (the “Company” - FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, informs its shareholders that the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) scheduled to be held in camera on June 11, 2021 will not be able to validly deliberate, as the required quorum was not reached within the allotted time.

The second ordinary general meeting of Genomic Vision will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the company's registered office, 80-84 rue des Meuniers, Bâtiment E, 92220 Bagneux, also in camera, to deliberate on the same agenda.

The meeting will be broadcast live, the details of which will be specified at a later date on the Company's website, under the heading Investors / General Meetings. Technical means will be put in place to allow shareholders to ask questions during the meeting, which will be answered during the meeting. Shareholders are therefore invited to consult the Company's website regularly. A replay of the meeting will also be available on the Company's website.

Genomic Vision shareholders are requested to cast their votes exclusively by mail before the General Meeting or by giving their proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting.

The votes of shareholders who voted by mail at the first meeting remain valid and will be counted for the meeting on second call.

All preparatory documents are available on request from the company, or can be consulted on the company's website, under the heading Investors / General Meetings.

***

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

***

Member of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on February 9, 2021 under reference number R.21-002, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

