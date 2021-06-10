ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.06.2021, 17:29 | 39 | 0 |
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
10 June 2021
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 10 June 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
|752,213
|58.43p
|0.296%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
-End
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0