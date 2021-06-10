 
checkAd

Nuinsco Completes First Phase of Diamond Drilling at the Sunbeam High Grade Gold Project

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 17:35  |  99   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI)(www.nuinsco.ca) today announced the first phase of diamond drilling has been completed at its Sunbeam Gold property ("Sunbeam" or the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI)(www.nuinsco.ca) today announced the first phase of diamond drilling has been completed at its Sunbeam Gold property ("Sunbeam" or the "Property") near Atikokan in north-western Ontario.

Eight (8) diamond drill holes totalling 1,091m (3,578.5ft) were completed. The program was conducted very efficiently, with all holes achieving their planned depth and intersecting altered and deformed rock known to host gold mineralization at the Sunbeam Mine and other gold occurrences on the Property. The drilling tested target areas separated along strike on the mineralized Sunbeam-Roy trend by approximately 500m to a maximum depth of 200m down-dip - approximately twice the depth of historic reports. Analytical results are awaited.

"We are very pleased with the execution of the first phase of the drilling program at Sunbeam," said Paul Jones, CEO. "All of the drill holes were completed as planned and the deformation, alteration, and quartz-veining observed in all holes speaks to the presence of a wide-spread mineralized system. We are also pleased that drill holes targeting geophysical responses intersected altered and deformed rock as predicted from the interpretations, demonstrating that the induced polarization method is capable of producing tangible responses on the Property. A number of geophysical responses remain to be tested and we await the results of the recently-completed third phase of induced polarization and magnetic surveys that has further expanded geophysical coverage on the Property (see news release of May 12, 2021)."

The objective of the drilling was to evaluate geological and geophysical targets identified along the gold-mineralized Sunbeam-Roy trends that traverse the entire width of the Property. The distribution and grade of gold mineralization along these trends are high-priority targets that have not been thoroughly evaluated. First phase drilling was directed to test for extensions to the deformed, altered and gold-mineralized domains exploited in the Sunbeam Mine between 1898 and 1905. Elsewhere, the drilling tested induced polarization anomalies identified from geophysical surveys commissioned by the Company where chargeability and resistivity responses are associated with known gold mineralization at the Road Zone, and on strike from the Sunbeam mineralization.

Seite 1 von 4
Nuinsco Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nuinsco Completes First Phase of Diamond Drilling at the Sunbeam High Grade Gold Project TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI)(www.nuinsco.ca) today announced the first phase of diamond drilling has been completed at its Sunbeam Gold property ("Sunbeam" or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Silver Spruce Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag ...
Baristas Revenues Surpass 2020 Sales on Amazon of White Coffee in Just 5 Months - On Track to More ...
Jeep(R) Brand and onX Offroad to Empower More Off-Road Adventures Together
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
8,500m Infill Drilling Commenced and Update on Mine Schedules for the Fully Permitted La Mestiza ...
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Management Appointments
Liquid Avatar Announces Early Exercise Warrant Incentive Program to Fuel Business Growth
Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication