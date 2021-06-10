Nuinsco Completes First Phase of Diamond Drilling at the Sunbeam High Grade Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI)(www.nuinsco.ca) today announced the first phase of diamond drilling has been completed at its Sunbeam Gold property ("Sunbeam" or the …

Eight (8) diamond drill holes totalling 1,091m (3,578.5ft) were completed. The program was conducted very efficiently, with all holes achieving their planned depth and intersecting altered and deformed rock known to host gold mineralization at the Sunbeam Mine and other gold occurrences on the Property. The drilling tested target areas separated along strike on the mineralized Sunbeam-Roy trend by approximately 500m to a maximum depth of 200m down-dip - approximately twice the depth of historic reports. Analytical results are awaited.

"We are very pleased with the execution of the first phase of the drilling program at Sunbeam," said Paul Jones, CEO. "All of the drill holes were completed as planned and the deformation, alteration, and quartz-veining observed in all holes speaks to the presence of a wide-spread mineralized system. We are also pleased that drill holes targeting geophysical responses intersected altered and deformed rock as predicted from the interpretations, demonstrating that the induced polarization method is capable of producing tangible responses on the Property. A number of geophysical responses remain to be tested and we await the results of the recently-completed third phase of induced polarization and magnetic surveys that has further expanded geophysical coverage on the Property (see news release of May 12, 2021)."

The objective of the drilling was to evaluate geological and geophysical targets identified along the gold-mineralized Sunbeam-Roy trends that traverse the entire width of the Property. The distribution and grade of gold mineralization along these trends are high-priority targets that have not been thoroughly evaluated. First phase drilling was directed to test for extensions to the deformed, altered and gold-mineralized domains exploited in the Sunbeam Mine between 1898 and 1905. Elsewhere, the drilling tested induced polarization anomalies identified from geophysical surveys commissioned by the Company where chargeability and resistivity responses are associated with known gold mineralization at the Road Zone, and on strike from the Sunbeam mineralization.