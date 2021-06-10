EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Acquisition Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in HBM portfolio company 1mg, India's leading digital healthcare platform 10-Jun-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HBM Healthcare Investment was one of the early backers of 1mg and invested in various financing rounds a total of CHF 17 million since May 2016. As part of the transaction with Tata Digital, which comprises a purchase of primary and secondary shares by Tata Digital, HBM Healthcare Investments to sell about one quarter of its shareholding and will continue to own a stake of about four percent in 1mg.

Founded in 2015, 1mg is a leading player in the eHealth space and enables easy & affordable access to a wide range of products like medicines, health & wellness products, diagnostics services & tele-consultation to customers. The company operates three state of the art diagnostics labs, has a supply chain covering over 20,000 pincodes across the country and through its subsidiaries is also engaged in the business of B2B distribution of medicines & other healthcare products.

