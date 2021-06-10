 
Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in HBM portfolio company 1mg, India's leading digital healthcare platform

HBM Healthcare Investments announced today, that Tata Digital, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited, to acquire a majority stake of its privately held portfolio company 1mg.

HBM Healthcare Investment was one of the early backers of 1mg and invested in various financing rounds a total of CHF 17 million since May 2016. As part of the transaction with Tata Digital, which comprises a purchase of primary and secondary shares by Tata Digital, HBM Healthcare Investments to sell about one quarter of its shareholding and will continue to own a stake of about four percent in 1mg.

Founded in 2015, 1mg is a leading player in the eHealth space and enables easy & affordable access to a wide range of products like medicines, health & wellness products, diagnostics services & tele-consultation to customers. The company operates three state of the art diagnostics labs, has a supply chain covering over 20,000 pincodes across the country and through its subsidiaries is also engaged in the business of B2B distribution of medicines & other healthcare products.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.

About HBM Healthcare Investments

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the healthcare sector. The Company holds and manages an international portfolio of promising companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors and related areas. Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided in their strategic direction. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investments in big pharma and biotechnology companies. HBM Healthcare Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

