Keysight Technologies Launches New B2B eCommerce Site

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has expanded its B2B eCommerce site in the Americas to include customers in 26 EU countries* and the UK to simplify the buying process for many of Keysight’s most popular solutions.

Examples of Keysight's popular products and solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

The test and measurement market is rapidly moving towards digital, online purchasing for fast and easy procurement of hardware and software solutions. According to McKinsey and Company, more than three quarters of buyers and sellers say they now prefer digital self-serve and remote human engagement over face-to-face interactions—a sentiment that has steadily intensified even after lockdowns have ended. Keysight is committed to providing its customers access to the channel of their choice.

Keysight’s new eCommerce site offers customers in the Americas and in 26 EU countries* and the UK the ability to easily and quickly purchase Keysight solutions, including the company’s newest innovations, access to technical expertise (in Europe), free two-day delivery on many products, as well as regular promotions,

“Keysight’s goal is to create an integrated multi-channel transactional ecosystem that offers customers an effortless purchasing experience via coexistence of eCommerce and distribution,” stated Kari Fauber, senior director of Global Partners and eCommerce at Keysight Technologies.

Keysight’s B2B eCommerce site will offer the company’s most popular products and solutions including the newly launched Smart Bench Essentials family comprised of:

  • EDU33212A Waveform Function Generator up to 20MHz range
  • EDU36311A Triple-Output DC Power Supply up to 90W
  • EDU34450A Digital Multimeter 5.5-Digits Resolution
  • EDUX1052G 50 MHz Bandwidth

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Frequently asked questions are available at www.keysight.com/find/b2b-ecommerce-faq

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

