 
checkAd

Radisson Hotel Group Americas Selects Beanworks by Quadient to Automate and Streamline Accounts Payable Workflows

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 17:52  |  48   |   |   

Paris, June 10, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that Beanworks by Quadient, its leading accounts payable (AP) automation solution, has been selected by several hotels within the Radisson Hotel Group Americas to simplify their AP workflows.

The move to remote work in 2020 led Radisson Hotel Group Americas to review its AP infrastructure. Previous paper-reliant models for AP had become unworkable across a distributed workforce, and they were also time-consuming and error-prone as employees were forced to deliver paper invoices to the accounting department for vendors to get paid. Beanworks by Quadient is an end-to-end cloud-based AP automation solution that gives accounting teams complete control over AP workflows remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Beanworks has made the invoice approval process so quick and easy,” said Dean Olevson, director of finance, Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown, one of the hotels implementing the solution. “Spending less time on manual data entry and chasing down approvals has given the accounting team room to focus on more strategic tasks.”

Beanworks, part of Quadient’s cloud-based Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions portfolio, was acquired by Quadient in March. Quadient’s Back to Growth strategy relies on innovation to provide a best-of-breed suite of business communications management software, focusing on the processes associated with AP, accounts receivable (AR), multichannel document delivery and the customer experience.

We are honored that Radisson Hotel Group Americas has put its trust in Beanworks by Quadient for automating their AP workflows at select locations,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. Across all industries, COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation and the convergence of customer experience and process automation. Addressing the market drivers of digitalization, remote work, regulation change and need for better cash management, we continue enriching our software solutions portfolio with SaaS and AI capabilities to address our customers’ need for flexible, easy to use and scalable intelligent solutions.

To learn more about how Radisson Hotel Group Americas locations are employing Beanworks by Quadient, visit here.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Director of Media & Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com     sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radisson Hotel Group Americas Selects Beanworks by Quadient to Automate and Streamline Accounts Payable Workflows Paris, June 10, 2021 Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that Beanworks by Quadient, its leading accounts payable (AP) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board