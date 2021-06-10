 
checkAd

DGAP-News FIVEN ASA: Successful placement of new bond

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 18:00  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond
FIVEN ASA: Successful placement of new bond

10.06.2021 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

FIVEN ASA: Successful placement of new sustainability-linked senior secured bond

Fiven ASA ("Fiven" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has successfully placed a sustainability-linked senior secured bond loan in an initial amount of EUR 70 million within a total framework of EUR 125 million. The bond has a tenor of three years and carries interest at an annual rate of 3 months EURIBOR plus 685 basis points. Fiven intends to apply for listing of the bond on the Corporate Bond List of Nasdaq Stockholm. The bond issue saw strong demand from primarily Nordic and international institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed.

The placement constitutes the first EUR-denominated sustainability-linked bond by a sponsor-backed issuer in the Nordic bond market and illustrates Fiven's strong commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to repay the Company's outstanding bond loan, finance a shareholder distribution and for general corporate purposes.

Pareto Securities acted as Sole Bookrunner and Sustainability Structuring Advisor and Roschier Advokatbyrå as legal advisor in connection with the bond issue.


This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16:30 CET on 10.06.2021.

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

Markus Wirenhammar
Head of Investment Banking, Pareto Securities
+46 (0) 708-72 51 86, markus.wirenhammar@paretosec.com

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


10.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1206802  10.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206802&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News FIVEN ASA: Successful placement of new bond DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond FIVEN ASA: Successful placement of new bond 10.06.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press ReleaseFIVEN ASA: Successful placement of new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
Photon Energy Group gibt Prognose für seine langfristige Wachstumsstrategie bekannt
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution im Handel mit digitalen Währungen: Nimiq OASIS erreicht direkte Kompatibilität ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the 'Green Consumption Pledge ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Deutliche Mehrheit für Vorschlag einer Wahldividende
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e.V.: Dr. Jens Buchta verlässt den Aufsichtsrat des FC Schalke 04
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...