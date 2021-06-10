Press Release FIVEN ASA: Successful placement of new sustainability-linked senior secured bond Fiven ASA ("Fiven" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has successfully placed a sustainability-linked senior secured bond loan in an initial amount of EUR 70 million within a total framework of EUR 125 million. The bond has a tenor of three years and carries interest at an annual rate of 3 months EURIBOR plus 685 basis points. Fiven intends to apply for listing of the bond on the Corporate Bond List of Nasdaq Stockholm. The bond issue saw strong demand from primarily Nordic and international institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed.

DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond FIVEN ASA: Successful placement of new bond 10.06.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The placement constitutes the first EUR-denominated sustainability-linked bond by a sponsor-backed issuer in the Nordic bond market and illustrates Fiven's strong commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to repay the Company's outstanding bond loan, finance a shareholder distribution and for general corporate purposes.

Pareto Securities acted as Sole Bookrunner and Sustainability Structuring Advisor and Roschier Advokatbyrå as legal advisor in connection with the bond issue.



This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16:30 CET on 10.06.2021.



For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com



Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com



Markus Wirenhammar

Head of Investment Banking, Pareto Securities

+46 (0) 708-72 51 86, markus.wirenhammar@paretosec.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

10.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1206802 10.06.2021