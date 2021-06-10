 
checkAd

Quantum-Si, Revolutionizing Proteomics, Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “QSI” on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 18:04  |  70   |   |   

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSi” or “the Company”), a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, today announced that it has completed its business combination with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CAPA) (“HighCape”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by leading healthcare growth equity manager HighCape Capital LP. The business combination and concurrent private placement, which were approved by HighCape’s stockholders at its special meeting held on June 9, 2021, provide over $500 million to fund the further development and planned commercialization of the Company’s single-molecule, semiconductor chip-based protein sequencing and genomics technology.

Following the transaction, the combined company was renamed Quantum-Si Incorporated, and its Class A common stock and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) on June 11, 2021 under the symbols “QSI” and “QSIAW,” respectively. The final Exchange Ratio for which the former Quantum-Si stockholders exchanged their shares of Quantum-Si capital stock for common stock of the combined company was 0.7975. Each share of HighCape Class A common stock and HighCape Class B common stock became one share of the combined company’s Class A common stock.

Quantum-Si has created the first next-generation single-molecule proteomics and genomics platform with the goal of revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s unique semiconductor chip has the power to decode the molecules of life, starting with proteins, and holds the potential to expand the scale of the genomics and proteomics market beyond what had been possible with next-generation DNA sequencing.

QSi’s end-to-end solution, including Carbon and Platinum, which is on track to launch commercially in 2022 for research use, has the potential to significantly disrupt an existing addressable $21 billion academic research and drug discovery market. The platform also may enable new diagnostic applications in healthcare.

“I am thrilled with the completion of this business combination, which will power the commercialization of our technology to disrupt the rapidly growing proteomics market,” said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantum-Si. “Having been at the forefront of next-generation DNA sequencing, it is very fitting that our team is also on the cusp of making next-generation protein sequencing a reality. Similar to the introduction of next-gen DNA sequencing, our proteomics technology has the potential to enable exponential advances in drug discovery, academic research, and diagnostics.”

Seite 1 von 4


HighCape Capital Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum-Si, Revolutionizing Proteomics, Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “QSI” on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSi” or “the Company”), a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, today announced that it has completed its business combination with HighCape Capital Acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels