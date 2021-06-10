Quantum-Si, Revolutionizing Proteomics, Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “QSI” on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSi” or “the Company”), a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, today announced that it has completed its business combination with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CAPA) (“HighCape”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by leading healthcare growth equity manager HighCape Capital LP. The business combination and concurrent private placement, which were approved by HighCape’s stockholders at its special meeting held on June 9, 2021, provide over $500 million to fund the further development and planned commercialization of the Company’s single-molecule, semiconductor chip-based protein sequencing and genomics technology.

Following the transaction, the combined company was renamed Quantum-Si Incorporated, and its Class A common stock and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) on June 11, 2021 under the symbols “QSI” and “QSIAW,” respectively. The final Exchange Ratio for which the former Quantum-Si stockholders exchanged their shares of Quantum-Si capital stock for common stock of the combined company was 0.7975. Each share of HighCape Class A common stock and HighCape Class B common stock became one share of the combined company’s Class A common stock.

Quantum-Si has created the first next-generation single-molecule proteomics and genomics platform with the goal of revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s unique semiconductor chip has the power to decode the molecules of life, starting with proteins, and holds the potential to expand the scale of the genomics and proteomics market beyond what had been possible with next-generation DNA sequencing.

QSi’s end-to-end solution, including Carbon and Platinum, which is on track to launch commercially in 2022 for research use, has the potential to significantly disrupt an existing addressable $21 billion academic research and drug discovery market. The platform also may enable new diagnostic applications in healthcare.

“I am thrilled with the completion of this business combination, which will power the commercialization of our technology to disrupt the rapidly growing proteomics market,” said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantum-Si. “Having been at the forefront of next-generation DNA sequencing, it is very fitting that our team is also on the cusp of making next-generation protein sequencing a reality. Similar to the introduction of next-gen DNA sequencing, our proteomics technology has the potential to enable exponential advances in drug discovery, academic research, and diagnostics.”