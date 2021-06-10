The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

The Fund today declared the following distribution pursuant to the Plan:

Declaration Date Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Per Share 06/10/2021 06/18/2021 06/21/2021 06/30/2021 $0.15525

The primary purpose of the Plan is to provide stockholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each quarter (currently set at the annual rate of 15% of the Fund’s net asset value as determined on March 31, 2020 and payable in quarterly installments). The Fund cannot predict what effect, if any, the Plan will have on the market price of its shares or whether such market price will reflect a greater or lesser discount to net asset value as compared to prior to the adoption of the Plan. The quarterly distribution for the Fund’s third fiscal quarter constitutes the sixth consecutive quarterly distribution under the Plan.

The $0.15525 per share amount announced today reflects a distribution of 2.43% based upon the market price per share of the Fund and 2.07% based upon the net asset value per share of the Fund, each as of May 28, 2021. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the Plan.

Details regarding the Managed Distribution Plan:

Under the Plan, the Fund will distribute all available investment income to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of the Board. If sufficient investment income is not available on a quarterly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its stockholders in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The Fund is currently not relying on any exemptive relief from Section 19(b) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may make additional distributions from time to time, including additional capital gain distributions at the end of the taxable year, if required to meet requirements imposed by the Code and/or the 1940 Act. Please note that for stockholders enrolled in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), the distribution will be reinvested in additional shares of the Fund as described in the DRIP.