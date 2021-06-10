Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Second Bi-Weekly Status Report

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company") (CSE:XOP) & (LSE:COPL), is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company") (CSE:XOP) & (LSE:COPL), is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On May 12, 2021, the Company disseminated a news release (the "MCTO Notice") disclosing that it had voluntarily applied to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") as it was not able to complete and file its unaudited interim financial statements and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings for the period ended March 31, 2021 (collectively the "Interim Filings") by the filing deadline of May 17, 2021. On May 27, 2021 the Company announced that the ASC granted the MCTO on May 18, 2021 provided that the Company issue a bi-weekly default status report every two weeks, in accordance with NP 12-203, during the period of the MCTO. The Company also provided its first bi-weekly status report in its May 27, 2021 news release (the "First Bi-Weekly Status Report").

The Company confirms that since the date of the First Bi-Weekly Status Report: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the MCTO Notice that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that its directors, officers and insiders cannot trade the Company's securities until the Interim Filings have been made. The Company is working diligently to complete the Interim Filings. The MCTO stipulated that the Interim Filings were to be filed by no later than June 30, 2021 and the Company will be in a position to file the Interim Filings on or before that date. Until filing of the Interim Filings, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as required by NP 12-203.