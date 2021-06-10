 
PGT Innovations Welcomes Ryan S. Quinn as New General Counsel

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently named Ryan S. Quinn as the new in-house General Counsel.

Ryan Quinn, new in-house General Counsel for PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)

Quinn brings more than 12 years of experience representing and advising a variety of clients in corporate law and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Co-General Counsel and Secretary for LendingTree, Inc. While there, he built and managed a legal and compliance department consisting of 15 attorneys and legal professionals, lead major corporate transactions, and advised on a variety of securities and governance matters, including managing the company’s public reporting function and all aspects relating to meetings of the board of directors. He also led and strategically advised on various financing transactions, executive compensation and equity issues, and data privacy and security matters.

“As our company continues to grow, we are excited to have Ryan join our PGT Innovations family,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. “His broad and impressive legal experience, coupled with his dedication to community advocacy, makes him a great fit for our organization.”

As the company’s in-house General Counsel, Quinn will identify and manage legal issues for all departments, as well as oversee corporate governance and business policy. Additionally, he will handle contract negotiations, advise the board of directors on legal matters, and assist with compliance reporting and public policy.

Quinn received his Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University and bachelor’s degree in political science and business administration from Baldwin-Wallace University. He is a speaker and presenter for OnConferences, the Association of Corporate Counsel, and the Ohio Bar Association. Quinn is also a dedicated community advocate, volunteering at organizations like Hospice of the Western Reserve and serving on the boards of Family Promise of Greater Cleveland and Marilyn’s Voice, Inc. He will be based out of the PGT Innovations corporate headquarters in Venice, FL.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. The company is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

