 
checkAd

Legends Business Group, Inc. Announces Resignations of Officers, Directors, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 18:17  |  67   |   |   

Henderson, Nevada, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is excited to announce a change in management and has accepted the resignation of all officers, directors and corporate security, who are to be relieved of all duties effective immediately and will have no further involvement with the company in any capacity. Paul Bakajin is the new CEO and Director of the company as of January 4, 2021.  

Mr. Bakajin stated, “I’m very excited for this opportunity to be involved with a company like Legends Business Group, Inc. After many months of due diligence, I am very pleased to be moving forward in a proactive way in turning the company around. I have emailed all the necessary documents to OTC Markets, so that I may have access to upload our financial disclosures reports. “Current” status is the priority. Hard work and patience are what builds great companies. A new Company website will be available soon to reflect new business direction.

In light of these changes, we are requesting that you please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases.  Currently, the only media outlet is the Company’s Twitter account @LegendsBusiness. We constantly monitor our website to effectively communicate with our shareholders, therefore, please email us at Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com. The Company’s website is: https://legendsbusinessgroup.com. All information can be verified at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/overview.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Contact:
Legends Business Group, Inc.
Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legends Business Group, Inc. Announces Resignations of Officers, Directors, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer Henderson, Nevada, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is excited to announce a change in management and has accepted the resignation of all officers, directors and corporate security, who are to be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board