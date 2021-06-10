Legends Business Group, Inc. Announces Resignations of Officers, Directors, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer

Henderson, Nevada, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is excited to announce a change in management and has accepted the resignation of all officers, directors and corporate security, who are to be relieved of all duties effective immediately and will have no further involvement with the company in any capacity. Paul Bakajin is the new CEO and Director of the company as of January 4, 2021.



Mr. Bakajin stated, “I’m very excited for this opportunity to be involved with a company like Legends Business Group, Inc. After many months of due diligence, I am very pleased to be moving forward in a proactive way in turning the company around. I have emailed all the necessary documents to OTC Markets, so that I may have access to upload our financial disclosures reports. “Current” status is the priority. Hard work and patience are what builds great companies. A new Company website will be available soon to reflect new business direction.