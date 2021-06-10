 
checkAd

Thesis Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Overnight Marketed $16 Million Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 18:19  |  91   |   |   

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A2QQ0Y) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that its previously-announced overnight marketed offering (the “Offering”) of up to $16,000,000 is fully subscribed for total gross proceeds of $18,400,000, including the 15% agents’ option (the “Agents’ Option”) in respect of the Offering.

The Offering will be for gross proceeds of $10,000,000 for common shares of the Company (the “Non-Flow Through Shares”) at a price of $1.50 per Non-Flow Through Share for the issuance of up to 6,666,666 Non-Flow Through Shares and gross proceeds of $6,000,000 for common shares of the Company which qualify as “flow-through shares” pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of $1.75 per Flow-Through Share for the issuance of up to 3,428,571 Flow-Through Shares, for combined aggregate gross proceeds of $16,000,000. The Flow-Through Shares and the Non-Flow-Through Shares are together, the "Offered Shares".

The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of agents led by Clarus Securities Inc., and including Cormark Securities Inc., and P.I. Financial Corp (the "Agents"). There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The Company expects to: (i) pay the Agents a cash commission (the "Agents' Fee") representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering, including any gross proceeds raised upon the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option; and (ii) issue to the Agents non-transferable broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") entitling the Agents to acquire that number of Non-Flow-Through Shares equal to 6% of the total number of Offered Shares sold pursuant to the Offering (including the Agent’s Option). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Non-Flow-Through Shares at any time for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price equal to the Non-Flow-Through Shares offering price.

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thesis Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Overnight Marketed $16 Million Public Offering NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES ORFOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A2QQ0Y) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
New Gold Provides New Afton Exploration Update
10.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Inflation: Kein Grund zur Sorge für Märkte?
10.06.21
Tagesausblick für 11.06.: DAX – Bullen nutzen Rücksetzer wieder zum Einstieg!
10.06.21
Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy
10.06.21
Amarillo consolidates highly prospective land package for Lavras do Sul
10.06.21
Winshear Submits Drill Permit Application for the Gaban Gold Project in Peru’s Puno Orogenic Gold Belt
10.06.21
Envela Expands Electronics-Trade-In Capabilities with Acquisition
10.06.21
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Partnership on Permitted Proven Treasure Recovery Areas and Operations
10.06.21
Assure Strengthens Balance Sheet by Securing US$11 Million Credit Facility
10.06.21
Thesis Gold Announces Pricing and Increase of the Size of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public Offering to Up to $16 Million