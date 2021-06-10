 
Paysafe Prices Offering of US$931 Million Senior Secured Notes to Refinance Existing Indebtedness and Extend Maturity Profile

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021   

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced offering by Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp. and Paysafe Finance PLC, indirect subsidiaries of Paysafe, of US$931 million (equivalent) aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, consisting of US$400 million of 4.00% senior secured notes due 2029 and €435 million of 3.00% senior secured notes due 2029. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Paysafe, and certain other subsidiaries of Paysafe. Paysafe intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering, together with the proceeds of new term facilities, to refinance certain existing indebtedness.

The notes offering was made only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Paysafe Limited’s (“Paysafe,” “PSFE” or the “Company”) actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “approximate,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions (or the negative version of such words or expressions) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intention to issue new notes, the final terms of the new notes and the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. The Company’s actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Wertpapier


