Paysafe Prices Offering of US$931 Million Senior Secured Notes to Refinance Existing Indebtedness and Extend Maturity Profile

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced offering by Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp. and Paysafe Finance PLC, indirect subsidiaries of Paysafe, of US$931 million (equivalent) aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, consisting of US$400 million of 4.00% senior secured notes due 2029 and €435 million of 3.00% senior secured notes due 2029. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Paysafe, and certain other subsidiaries of Paysafe. Paysafe intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering, together with the proceeds of new term facilities, to refinance certain existing indebtedness.

