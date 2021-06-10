 
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Life/Health Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 19:00  |  96   |   |   

AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) for the existing members of Unum Insurance Group. Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Starmount Life Insurance Company (Starmount) (Portland, ME). Starmount is a newly added member to the Unum Insurance Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. These companies are the core U.S. life/health insurance subsidiaries of Unum Group (Unum) (headquartered in Chattanooga, TN) [NYSE: UNM]. In addition, AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Unum. (See below for a complete listing of the life/health subsidiaries and Long-Term IRs.)

AM Best has also affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Unum Insurance Company (Unum Insurance) (Portland, ME). The outlook of these ratings is stable.

The ratings of the core U.S. life/health insurance subsidiaries of Unum reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as their strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects an easing of balance sheet pressure driven by COVID-19 related economic pressures. Asset valuation declines sustained during the first quarter of 2020 recovered over the course of the year and the potential for substantial deferred acquisition cost write-offs never materialized. Additionally, Unum continues to experience favorable profitability, which is expected to continue into the medium term. The favorable earnings trend somewhat offsets the $2.1 billion premium deficiency reserve Unum will recognize over the next seven years for its closed long-term care block of business. The first charge of $229 million is reflected in 2020 results.

Unum’s strong balance sheet strength historically has been supported through the retention of strong operating earnings and the favorable performance of its investment portfolio. Both profitability and premium growth moderated in 2020 as COVID-19 drove increased claims in the company’s group life and accidental death and dismemberment businesses, and COVID-19 related economic restrictions limited new business sales. Net premiums in 2020 were also unfavorably impacted by the one-time effect of Unum reinsuring its closed individual disability block. However, despite moderation from historical levels, profitability remains strong, and AM Best expects it to return to historical levels as the impacts of COVID-19 subside. Investment income, although favorable, has shown incremental declines due to the persistent low interest rate environment, a trend that is expected to continue as interest rates are at record lows.

