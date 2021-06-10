 
checkAd

MultiChoice Delivers Strong Results Underpinned by Operational Excellence

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 18:46  |  78   |   |   

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiChoice Group (MCG, or the group), Africa’s leading video entertainment company, carefully navigated COVID-19 challenges to deliver strong results for the year ended 31 March 2021 (FY21).

The group increased its 90-day active linear pay-tv subscriber base by 1.4m to reach 20.9m households, split between 8.9m in South Africa and 11.9m in the Rest of Africa (RoA). This represents an accelerated 7% growth year-on-year (YoY), driven by heightened consumer demand for video entertainment products, continued penetration of the mass market and an easing of electricity shortages in southern Africa.

Revenue was resilient, growing by 4% (4% organic) to R53.4bn. This performance, coupled with a firm focus on cost containment and a R1.5bn (R2.7bn organic) reduction in trading losses in the Rest of Africa translated into a 28% (44% organic) increase in trading profit to R10.3bn.

Core headline earnings, the board’s measure of sustainable performance, was up a meaningful 32% YoY to R3.3bn, while free cash flow grew a solid 10% to R5.7bn.

The group reported R8.5bn in cash and cash equivalents at year-end. Combined with R4bn in undrawn facilities, this provides R12.5bn in financial flexibility to support dividends and growth initiatives.

“The COVID-19 pandemic taught us more about the art of the possible,” says Calvo Mawela, Chief Executive Officer. “We started the year confronted with severe disruptions to our programming schedules, bleak macro-economic forecasts for many of our markets and sharply weaker currencies. In the face of these challenges, our teams rallied together – this helped us deliver on all our key performance metrics and provide more value to our shareholders by declaring a R2.5bn dividend.“

The group continued its differentiation strategy by stepping up its investment in local content. Despite production stoppages and travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic, it produced 19% more content than last year - a sizeable 4 567 hours. As a result, the total local content library now exceeds 62 000 hours. Some 42% of the group’s general entertainment spend was on local content and it remains on track to reach its target of 45% by FY22.

To help manage US dollar-based costs, two major international content agreements (and several smaller ones) were renegotiated into South African rand (ZAR). The group also launched 11 new local language channels across sub-Saharan Africa, completed five new co-productions with global content producers and sold 16 of its series to international buyers.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MultiChoice Delivers Strong Results Underpinned by Operational Excellence JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MultiChoice Group (MCG, or the group), Africa’s leading video entertainment company, carefully navigated COVID-19 challenges to deliver strong results for the year ended 31 March 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board