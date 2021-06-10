AB Science today announced that results from masitinib study AB12005 in pancreatic cancer have been presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

RESULTS FROM MASITINIB STUDY AB12005 IN PANCREATIC CANCER PRESENT ED AT THE ASCO ANNUAL MEETING WITH THE FULL ABSTRACT PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that results from masitinib study AB12005 in pancreatic cancer, have been presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting by the principal coordinating investigator Dr Joël Ezenfis (Head of the Medical Oncology Department the Centre Hospitalier Sud Francilien, France). The ASCO Annual Meeting, one of the world’s largest meetings for oncology medical professions, was held from June 4–8 as a virtual format this year.

Study AB12005 was a placebo controlled, randomized (2:1) trial, evaluating oral masitinib (6 mg/kg/d) plus gemcitabine (1000 mg/m²) in chemo-naïve unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) or metastatic cancer with pain criteria (defined as visual analog scale of pain intensity >20 or patient taking an opioid analgesics dose ≥1 mg/kg/d). The study was successful if the difference in median OS (primary endpoint) relative to control, reached a 2.5% level of statistical significance for either the predefined LAPC subgroup (n=92) or the overall population (n=379).

The prerecorded presentation entitled ‘Masitinib plus gemcitabine as first-line treatment of pancreatic cancer with pain: Results from phase 3 study AB12005’ was released on Friday 4th June as part of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Poster Discussion Session, and the abstract has been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology [1] (https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2021.39.15_suppl.4018). Highlights from the presentation included:

Masitinib plus gemcitabine confers a meaningful overall survival benefit of +1.8 months relative to control in LAPC patients with pain, and a significant 54% reduced risk of death (p=0.005).

Masitinib plus gemcitabine increased median progression free survival by 3.6 months, corresponding to a significant 54% reduced risk of disease progression (p=0.004) in LAPC patients with pain.

Joël Ezenfis said: “These results are confirmatory for a positive benefit/risk in patients with unresectable locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma with pain criteria, a population that was previously identified from phase 3 study AB07012 [2]. For study AB12005, an 18-month overall survival rate of 34% for the masitinib treatment-arm versus 10% for the placebo arm was observed. Of equal importance, toxicities for the masitinib and gemcitabine combination were manageable with similar rates of severe and serious adverse events relative to control”.