 
checkAd

Gamesys Group PLC Announces AGM Results

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 18:50  |  52   |   |   

Results of 2021 Annual General MeetingLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on …

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 10 June 2021, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 19 to 22 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below:

Resolution

For

Against

Total

Withheld

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

No. of Votes

Resolution 1: To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts

69,152,601

100.00

0

0.00

69,152,601

49,391

Resolution 2: To receive the Directors' Remuneration Report

49,903,490

72.11

19,298,322

27.89

69,201,812

18

Resolution 3: To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

64,556,627

94.10

4,045,335

5.90

68,601,962

599,868

Resolution 4: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors

69,133,297

99.91

60,195

0.09

69,193,492

115

Resolution 5: To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors

68,037,622

98.33

1,155,870

1.67

69,193,492

115

Resolution 6: To declare and pay the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020

69,014,574

99.74

178,918

0.26

69,193,492

115

Resolution 7: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director

66,129,838

95.57

3,063,730

4.43

69,193,568

39

Resolution 8: To re-appoint Lee Fenton as a Director

69,052,483

99.80

141,086

0.20

69,193,569

38

Resolution 9: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a Director

68,963,811

99.67

229,758

0.33

69,193,569

38

Resolution 10: To appoint Tina Southall as a Director

69,052,290

99.80

141,279

0.20

69,193,569

38

Resolution 11: To re-appoint Robeson Reeves as a Director

68,974,442

99.68

219,127

0.32

69,193,569

38

Resolution 12: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a Director

65,780,423

95.07

3,413,071

4.93

69,193,494

113

Resolution 13: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a Director

63,886,995

92.33

5,306,499

7.67

69,193,494

113

Resolution 14: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a Director

68,132,521

98.47

1,060,973

1.53

69,193,494

113

Resolution 15: To re-appoint Andria Vidler as a Director

65,984,833

95.36

3,208,660

4.64

69,193,493

114

Resolution 16: To re-appoint Katie Vanneck-Smith as a Director

69,116,752

99.89

76,742

0.11

69,193,494

113

Resolution 17: To authorise the Company to make political donations

66,557,448

96.19

2,635,348

3.81

69,192,796

811

Resolution 18: To authorise the directors to allot shares

65,176,785

94.20

4,016,347

5.80

69,193,132

475

Resolution 19: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital

65,650,931

96.25

2,557,263

3.75

68,208,194

985,413

Resolution 20: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital

65,592,019

96.16

2,616,174

3.84

68,208,193

985,414

Resolution 21: To authorise the purchase of own shares

69,164,381

99.99

5,320

0.01

69,169,701

23,906

Resolution 22: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice

68,257,171

98.63

944,783

1.37

69,201,954

38

Notes:

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A 'Vote withheld' is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 109,718,519 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 109,718,519.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Resolution 2 - Directors' remuneration report

While Resolution 2 to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report was passed with 72.1% voting in favour, we note that a minority of shareholders chose not to support this resolution. The Board understands that the reasons for this relate to (i) the COO's externally-benchmarked salary increase which took effect on 1 January 2021 and (ii) the decision not to pro rate the Chair's annual bonus following his return to non-executive status on 1 October 2020. As explained in the Director's Remuneration Report, (i) reflects the material change in the scale and complexity of the business and the COO's significantly increased role and responsibilities and (ii) was in recognition of the accelerated achievement of the Chair's performance metrics, his key role in engagement with the Betting and Gaming Council and the successful programme of integration following the transformative merger of the previous year. Both items were included in the shareholder consultation undertaken earlier this year regarding the new Remuneration Policy. The Policy received support with 94.1% of shareholders in favour. In the second half of 2021 we will re-engage with those shareholders who voted against Resolution 2 and carefully consider feedback received.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group plc
 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651288/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-AGM-Resu ...

Foto: Accesswire
Gamesys Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gamesys Group PLC Announces AGM Results Results of 2021 Annual General MeetingLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Silver Spruce Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag ...
Baristas Revenues Surpass 2020 Sales on Amazon of White Coffee in Just 5 Months - On Track to More ...
Jeep(R) Brand and onX Offroad to Empower More Off-Road Adventures Together
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
8,500m Infill Drilling Commenced and Update on Mine Schedules for the Fully Permitted La Mestiza ...
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Management Appointments
Liquid Avatar Announces Early Exercise Warrant Incentive Program to Fuel Business Growth
Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces AGM Results
07.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
07.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
04.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
03.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
01.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Publication of Scheme Document
01.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Publication of Scheme Document
01.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
28.05.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Transaction Timetable Update
28.05.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Transaction Timetable Update