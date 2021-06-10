Gamesys Group PLC Announces AGM Results

Results of 2021 Annual General MeetingLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 10 June …

Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 19 to 22 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below:

Resolution For Against Total Withheld No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes No. of Votes Resolution 1: To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 69,152,601 100.00 0 0.00 69,152,601 49,391 Resolution 2: To receive the Directors' Remuneration Report 49,903,490 72.11 19,298,322 27.89 69,201,812 18 Resolution 3: To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 64,556,627 94.10 4,045,335 5.90 68,601,962 599,868 Resolution 4: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors 69,133,297 99.91 60,195 0.09 69,193,492 115 Resolution 5: To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors 68,037,622 98.33 1,155,870 1.67 69,193,492 115 Resolution 6: To declare and pay the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 69,014,574 99.74 178,918 0.26 69,193,492 115 Resolution 7: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director 66,129,838 95.57 3,063,730 4.43 69,193,568 39 Resolution 8: To re-appoint Lee Fenton as a Director 69,052,483 99.80 141,086 0.20 69,193,569 38 Resolution 9: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a Director 68,963,811 99.67 229,758 0.33 69,193,569 38 Resolution 10: To appoint Tina Southall as a Director 69,052,290 99.80 141,279 0.20 69,193,569 38 Resolution 11: To re-appoint Robeson Reeves as a Director 68,974,442 99.68 219,127 0.32 69,193,569 38 Resolution 12: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a Director 65,780,423 95.07 3,413,071 4.93 69,193,494 113 Resolution 13: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a Director 63,886,995 92.33 5,306,499 7.67 69,193,494 113 Resolution 14: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a Director 68,132,521 98.47 1,060,973 1.53 69,193,494 113 Resolution 15: To re-appoint Andria Vidler as a Director 65,984,833 95.36 3,208,660 4.64 69,193,493 114 Resolution 16: To re-appoint Katie Vanneck-Smith as a Director 69,116,752 99.89 76,742 0.11 69,193,494 113 Resolution 17: To authorise the Company to make political donations 66,557,448 96.19 2,635,348 3.81 69,192,796 811 Resolution 18: To authorise the directors to allot shares 65,176,785 94.20 4,016,347 5.80 69,193,132 475 Resolution 19: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital 65,650,931 96.25 2,557,263 3.75 68,208,194 985,413 Resolution 20: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital 65,592,019 96.16 2,616,174 3.84 68,208,193 985,414 Resolution 21: To authorise the purchase of own shares 69,164,381 99.99 5,320 0.01 69,169,701 23,906 Resolution 22: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice 68,257,171 98.63 944,783 1.37 69,201,954 38

Notes:

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A 'Vote withheld' is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 109,718,519 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 109,718,519.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Resolution 2 - Directors' remuneration report

While Resolution 2 to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report was passed with 72.1% voting in favour, we note that a minority of shareholders chose not to support this resolution. The Board understands that the reasons for this relate to (i) the COO's externally-benchmarked salary increase which took effect on 1 January 2021 and (ii) the decision not to pro rate the Chair's annual bonus following his return to non-executive status on 1 October 2020. As explained in the Director's Remuneration Report, (i) reflects the material change in the scale and complexity of the business and the COO's significantly increased role and responsibilities and (ii) was in recognition of the accelerated achievement of the Chair's performance metrics, his key role in engagement with the Betting and Gaming Council and the successful programme of integration following the transformative merger of the previous year. Both items were included in the shareholder consultation undertaken earlier this year regarding the new Remuneration Policy. The Policy received support with 94.1% of shareholders in favour. In the second half of 2021 we will re-engage with those shareholders who voted against Resolution 2 and carefully consider feedback received.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

