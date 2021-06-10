Gamesys Group PLC Announces AGM Results
Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 10 June 2021, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.
Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 19 to 22 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.
All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below:
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
|
Total
|
Withheld
|
No. of Votes
|
% of Vote
|
No. of Votes
|
% of Vote
|
No. of Votes
|
No. of Votes
|
Resolution 1: To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts
|
69,152,601
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
69,152,601
|
49,391
|
Resolution 2: To receive the Directors' Remuneration Report
|
49,903,490
|
72.11
|
19,298,322
|
27.89
|
69,201,812
|
18
|
Resolution 3: To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|
64,556,627
|
94.10
|
4,045,335
|
5.90
|
68,601,962
|
599,868
|
Resolution 4: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors
|
69,133,297
|
99.91
|
60,195
|
0.09
|
69,193,492
|
115
|
Resolution 5: To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors
|
68,037,622
|
98.33
|
1,155,870
|
1.67
|
69,193,492
|
115
|
Resolution 6: To declare and pay the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020
|
69,014,574
|
99.74
|
178,918
|
0.26
|
69,193,492
|
115
|
Resolution 7: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director
|
66,129,838
|
95.57
|
3,063,730
|
4.43
|
69,193,568
|
39
|
Resolution 8: To re-appoint Lee Fenton as a Director
|
69,052,483
|
99.80
|
141,086
|
0.20
|
69,193,569
|
38
|
Resolution 9: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a Director
|
68,963,811
|
99.67
|
229,758
|
0.33
|
69,193,569
|
38
|
Resolution 10: To appoint Tina Southall as a Director
|
69,052,290
|
99.80
|
141,279
|
0.20
|
69,193,569
|
38
|
Resolution 11: To re-appoint Robeson Reeves as a Director
|
68,974,442
|
99.68
|
219,127
|
0.32
|
69,193,569
|
38
|
Resolution 12: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a Director
|
65,780,423
|
95.07
|
3,413,071
|
4.93
|
69,193,494
|
113
|
Resolution 13: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a Director
|
63,886,995
|
92.33
|
5,306,499
|
7.67
|
69,193,494
|
113
|
Resolution 14: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a Director
|
68,132,521
|
98.47
|
1,060,973
|
1.53
|
69,193,494
|
113
|
Resolution 15: To re-appoint Andria Vidler as a Director
|
65,984,833
|
95.36
|
3,208,660
|
4.64
|
69,193,493
|
114
|
Resolution 16: To re-appoint Katie Vanneck-Smith as a Director
|
69,116,752
|
99.89
|
76,742
|
0.11
|
69,193,494
|
113
|
Resolution 17: To authorise the Company to make political donations
|
66,557,448
|
96.19
|
2,635,348
|
3.81
|
69,192,796
|
811
|
Resolution 18: To authorise the directors to allot shares
|
65,176,785
|
94.20
|
4,016,347
|
5.80
|
69,193,132
|
475
|
Resolution 19: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital
|
65,650,931
|
96.25
|
2,557,263
|
3.75
|
68,208,194
|
985,413
|
Resolution 20: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital
|
65,592,019
|
96.16
|
2,616,174
|
3.84
|
68,208,193
|
985,414
|
Resolution 21: To authorise the purchase of own shares
|
69,164,381
|
99.99
|
5,320
|
0.01
|
69,169,701
|
23,906
|
Resolution 22: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice
|
68,257,171
|
98.63
|
944,783
|
1.37
|
69,201,954
|
38
Notes:
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.
A 'Vote withheld' is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 109,718,519 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 109,718,519.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Resolution 2 - Directors' remuneration report
While Resolution 2 to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report was passed with 72.1% voting in favour, we note that a minority of shareholders chose not to support this resolution. The Board understands that the reasons for this relate to (i) the COO's externally-benchmarked salary increase which took effect on 1 January 2021 and (ii) the decision not to pro rate the Chair's annual bonus following his return to non-executive status on 1 October 2020. As explained in the Director's Remuneration Report, (i) reflects the material change in the scale and complexity of the business and the COO's significantly increased role and responsibilities and (ii) was in recognition of the accelerated achievement of the Chair's performance metrics, his key role in engagement with the Betting and Gaming Council and the successful programme of integration following the transformative merger of the previous year. Both items were included in the shareholder consultation undertaken earlier this year regarding the new Remuneration Policy. The Policy received support with 94.1% of shareholders in favour. In the second half of 2021 we will re-engage with those shareholders who voted against Resolution 2 and carefully consider feedback received.
About Gamesys Group plc
Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.
Enquiries:
Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
