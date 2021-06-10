FaZe Clan Reaches Beyond World of Esports Onto Cover of Sports Illustrated’s July Issue

In Sports Illustrated’s July issue, Rohan Nadkarni details how FaZe Clan, the gaming, streaming, merchandising, content-creating monster, grew a following and brand reach well beyond the world of esports. The issue, online today and on newsstands June 17, also includes Alex Prewitt on the most expensive baseball card ever sold, Tom Verducci on the mental and emotional toll of baseball’s gig economy, Grant Wahl on the collision of soccer, sports media and authoritarian politics in Azerbaijan, and Mark Bechtel on the 100th anniversary of the Jack Dempsey-Georges Carpentier fight – the first live radio broadcast of a sporting event.

