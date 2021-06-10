Opening of the simplified tender offer on Tarkett shares

The Supervisory Board of Tarkett, which met on May 20, 2021, unanimously issued its reasoned opinion on the Offer and stated that it was in line with the interest of the Company, its shareholders and its employees . This reasoned opinion has been provided based upon the recommendations of an ad hoc committee composed of independent board members and the conclusions of the report of Finexsi, the independent expert appointed to provide its fairness opinion on the financial terms of the Offer.

PARIS, FRANCE, June 10, 2021 – Tarkett Participation, a company controlled by the Deconinck family and in which Wendel invested as minority shareholder, filed on April 26, 2021 a simplified tender offer (the “ Offer ”) on all Tarkett shares at a price of €20 per share.

The independent expert has concluded that the Offer is fair from a financial point of view (including in the event of a squeeze-out). The detailed report of the independent expert is available to all shareholders in the response document of Tarkett which has been published on June 8, 2021 and which is available on Tarkett’s website ( link ) and on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

The French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) provided its clearance decision relating to the Offer on June 8, 2021 and the opening notice has been published by the AMF on June 9 for an opening of the Offer on June 10, 2021. The offer document of Tarkett Participation and the response document of Tarkett have been approved by the AMF (respectively under No. 21-208 and 21-209). In accordance with applicable regulations, the simplified tender offer will close on July 9, 2021 and cannot be reopened following this 22-day offer period. The duration of the offer period has been determined considering the fact that the Offer will also be made in the United States, under the conditions described in Tarkett Participation’s offer document.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, Tarkett Participation held 55.25% of the share capital and 54.58% of the voting rights of Tarkett.

Tarkett Participation stated its intention to implement a mandatory squeeze-out procedure in the event that the minority shareholders do not hold more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Tarkett following the Offer. In this event, all Tarkett shares not tendered to the Offer will be transferred to Tarkett Participation in return for a compensation equal to the Offer price, i.e. €20 per share.



To facilitate the information of shareholders, Tarkett has dedicated a section of its website to the Offer ( link ) and has sent an information letter to the shareholders describing the terms and calendar of the Offer. This letter is also available on the dedicated section of Tarkett website.

