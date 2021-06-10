Idaho Champion Gold Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc . (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("IdahoChampion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce details for the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which will …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc . (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FSE:1QB1) (" IdahoChampion " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce details for the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which will be held virtually next week on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The formal portions of the AGM will begin at 2:00 PM EDT.

President and CEO, Jonathan Buick commented: "Following the formal portion of this year's AGM, I will be summarizing our successful (and busy) exploration activities in 2020 and highlight where we are focused for the remainder of 2021. This will include details on our recently announced 8,000 metre drill program which will begin this summer at Champagne. As a Company, we encourage investors to participate to better understand the exciting potential for the company."

All information related to the AGM can be found on the AGM Connect website: https://agmconnect.com/idahochamp2021/

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100%-owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB1". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder, and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

For further information please contact:

Nicholas Konkin, Marketing and Communications

Phone: (416) 567- 9087

Email: nkonkin@idahochamp.com

