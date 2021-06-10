 
Idaho Champion Gold Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual AGM

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 19:00  |  83   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc . (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("IdahoChampion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce details for the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which will be held virtually next week on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The formal portions of the AGM will begin at 2:00 PM EDT.

Idaho Champion invites all investors to attend a presentation concluded by a question-and-answer period featuring the Company's President and CEO, Jonathan Buick.

President and CEO, Jonathan Buick commented: "Following the formal portion of this year's AGM, I will be summarizing our successful (and busy) exploration activities in 2020 and highlight where we are focused for the remainder of 2021. This will include details on our recently announced 8,000 metre drill program which will begin this summer at Champagne. As a Company, we encourage investors to participate to better understand the exciting potential for the company."

All information related to the AGM can be found on the AGM Connect website: https://agmconnect.com/idahochamp2021/

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100%-owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB1". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder, and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jonathan Buick"
Jonathan Buick, President, and CEO

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

For further information please contact:
Nicholas Konkin, Marketing and Communications
Phone: (416) 567- 9087
Email: nkonkin@idahochamp.com

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION OF SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN THE UNITED STATES IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including suggested strike extension. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651291/Idaho-Champion-Gold-Invites-Sharehol ...

Foto: Accesswire
Disclaimer

