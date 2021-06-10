 
checkAd

Frost & Sullivan Spotlights Solar PVs and the Changing Market Dynamics Expected through 2030

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 19:25  |  79   |   |   

Upcoming webinar to examine technology and service solution innovation expected to drive future market growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar photovoltaic (PV) is now the leading source of global power generation investment. In 2020, more dollars were invested in solar PV than coal, gas, and nuclear combined. The decade ahead promises more growth and continued investor opportunities as Frost & Sullivan forecasts a total of $2 billion to be invested through 2030, with half going to utility-scale projects and the rest going to commercial, industrial, and residential PV systems. More homes and businesses will arise as prosumers, relying on self-generation for most of their needs, enabled through energy storage systems. This will drive the growth of virtual power plants to aggregate these resources and maintain the integrity of the electricity grid.

Frost & Sullivan Industry Director Jonathan Robinson invites you to the upcoming Growth Opportunity briefing, "$2 Billion of Investment for Solar PV in a Decade—Are We Moving into the Endgame Victory for Renewable Energy?" on June 16 at 10 a.m. EDT. The briefing will provide an outlook of the solar PV industry and dissect the changing market dynamics expected for the next decade.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/5qp

Attend this briefing to:

  • Identify the hottest regional markets for solar PV investment through 2030.
  • Examine the expected growth of utility, commercial, and residential PV sectors.
  • Profile new technology innovations predicted to improve solution offerings and drive future growth.
  • Discuss how the value chain will evolve as consolidation and cross-sector partnerships drive further market development.
  • Analyze service propositions evolving to meet the needs of aging assets and greenfield solar farms operating in harsh environmental conditions.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti. 

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Press Contact: 

Jaylon Brinkley
Frost & Sullivan     
+1 (210) 247 2481
jaylon.brinkley@frost.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan Spotlights Solar PVs and the Changing Market Dynamics Expected through 2030 Upcoming webinar to examine technology and service solution innovation expected to drive future market growth SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solar photovoltaic (PV) is now the leading source of global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Targovax's ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data shows class-leading median overall survival
CGTN: China boosts ecological protection of 'roof of the world'
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Smarkets raises Series B funding round to supercharge international and domestic growth
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network
3M and Eko confirm launch of new Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope in Europe
ESSCA Scholarships still on time to apply for the international candidates
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
The Moroccan Digital Development Agency and GrowIN Portugal Launch an Initiative to Support ...
Animal Genetics Market worth $7.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cross Trade to bring weekend trading to the (UK)
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
HFCL Limited announces launch of its TIP OpenWiFi Compliant Access Points ready for PM-WANI ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus